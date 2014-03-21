The 14 Most-Loved Tech CEOs In 2014

When you think of awesome CEOs, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg likely comes to mind.
That’s not all that surprising given that Glassdoor crowned Zuckerberg as the highest-rated chief executive of 2013.
But that changed this year.
Glassdoor just released its annual ranking of the 50 highest rated CEOs.
Zuckerberg dropped down to No. 9 overall, with a 93% approval rating, down 6 percentage points from last year.
Out of all the industries featured on the list, the tech industry had the most representation with 14 CEOs.
2014 approval rating: 79%
Overall rank: 49
What employees think:
'Company is constantly working on exciting, innovative projects and engages employees across the company to make meaningful contributions and execute quickly.' - Senior manager (Burbank, CA)
'Smart people, fun, excellent benefits, interesting work and interesting times. Willingness under Marissa Mayer to fail fast and break some eggs.' - Senior engineering manager (Sunnyvale, CA)
2014 approval rating: 86%
Overall rank: 32
What employees think:
'Great place to grow your career, lots of intelligent people to work with, and managers are usually very reasonable and considering. Not much politics at all. And of course CEO is the top notch one with great vision.' - Software engineer (Seattle)
2014 approval rating: 86%
Overall rank: 31
What employees think:
'Great People, nice place to work overall, but that is about it. Company is not well balance between Sales and rest of the organisation, if you are outside sales be prepare to work 12 to 14 hour days, daily.' - Recruiter (London)
'Smart People. Great Technology. Lots to Learn. No shortage of work. Nice surrounding living area. Relaxed work environment. Flexible Hours. Decent compensation. Free beer.' - Member of technical staff (Triangle Park, NC)
2014 approval rating: 89%
Overall rank: 26
What employees think:
'Working at EMC is a positive experience where teamwork and diligence will go a long way' - Associate customer service engineer (Warren, NJ)
'Willing and able team member are always there to help out. There are always new products to learn about so it keeps your mind fresh for your career.' - Associate customer service engineer (Warren, NJ)
2014 approval rating: 90%
Overall rank: 24
What employees think:
'Transparent and proper visibility to the management. Good employee benefit programs. Smart market strategy for overall company growth.' -- Cognisant Technology Solutions quality assurance engineer (Atlanta)
2014 approval rating: 91%
Overall rank: 19
What employees think:
'The CEO of the company is smart, passionate and sincere. John Donahoe is the real deal and a great leader. He may be the most approachable CEO I've ever met.' -- eBay Inc. director (San Jose, CA)
2014 approval rating: 92%
Overall rank: 17
What employees think:
'You feel like everything you do has a direct impact and you're a stakeholder. The VPs and CEO are not removed either. It's common to see them eating lunch on campus amongst everyone else.' -- Apple front end engineer (Cupertino, CA)
2014 approval rating: 93%
Overall rank: 13
What employees think:
'Jerry is a fantastic CEO with tons of enthusiasm and energy. Very personable and cares greatly about his company and people. Couldn't possibly be any nicer of a human being running a $US1B company on this earth.' -- Riverbed Technology sales (San Francisco)
2014 approval rating: 93%
Overall rank: 12
What employees think:
'Marc is the best CEO in the business -- different for sure -- but the best.' -- Salesforce.com sales (San Francisco)
2014 approval rating: 93%
Overall rank: 10
What employees think:
'Sergey and Larry entertaining you every Thursday discussing what's happening in the company and answering your questions.' -- Google SRE (Mountain View, CA)
'Larry wants us to keep the soul of a startup, even though we no longer are one. In some teams, like the ones I've been on, this has been possible -- going from an idea to millions of users on a new product in < 2 years.' -- Google software engineer (location N/A)
2014 approval rating: 93%
Overall rank: 9
What employees think:
'Of course the perks are great, but the most important perk is working for a company I truly believe in. Mark is an incredible leader who wants to make the world a better place, and I love doing work for a mission I care about.' -- Facebook analyst (New York)
2014 Approval rating: 94%
Overall rank: 6
What employees think:
'At the very top, Brad Smith and team are well respected and keep things moving in the right direction.' -- Intuit employee (location N/A)
2014 approval rating: 95%
Overall rank: 4
What employees think:
'Visionary leader, great technology portfolio and offers opportunities to work on many different projects.' -- Qualcomm senior learning & development specialist (San Diego)
2014 approval rating: 100%
Overall Rank: 1
What employees think:
'The CEO is what helps spread the culture. He emphasises culture.' -- LinkedIn associate Web developer (Mountain View, CA)
'Culture of complete transparency. Bi-weekly company all-hands with the CEO.' -- LinkedIn engineering (Mountain View, CA)
'Colleagues are top notch as developers, collaborators, and acquaintances. Leadership is excellent. Perks are amazing.' -- LinkedIn employee (Mountain View, CA)
