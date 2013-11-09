Here Are The 14 Most Affordable Housing Markets In America

If you don’t want to spend most of your paycheck on housing, move to the Midwest. But definitely don’t move to California.
That’s according to
Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing report, which ranks the cheapest and most expensive areas to live across the US.

The report compares the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home across America. It surveyed over 1900 markets and 52,000 listings, and found that the US average for such a home was $301,414.

We took a quick snapshot of each of the 14 most affordable housing markets in the country.

14. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Average Listing Price: $107,039

State Average: $283,791

The city has a population of 21,091. 81% of its population has white collar jobs, while 19% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 65 years. 41% of those homes are owned, 41% are rented, and 17% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

13. Hillsdale, Michigan

Average Listing Price: $106,384

State Average: $222,949

The city has a population of 8,304. 82% of its population has white collar jobs, while 18% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 50 years. 51% of those homes are owned, 36% are rented, and 11%are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Image Source: City Data

12. Ashland, Wisconsin

Average Listing Price: $104,774

State Average: $US206,575

The city has a population of 8,039. 78% of its population has white collar jobs, while 22% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 55 years. 57% of those homes are owned, 33%are rented, and 8% are not occupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker

11. Utica, New York

Average Listing Price: $103,877

State Average: $US371,134

The city has a population of 31,403. 81% of its population has white collar jobs, while 19% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 63 years. 42% of those homes are owned, 45% are rented, and 11% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

10. Kankakee, Illinois

Average Listing Price: $103,187

State Average: $291,536

The city has a population of 28,156. 80% of its population has white collar jobs, while 20% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 48 years. 48% of those homes are owned, 40% are rented, and 11% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Image via City-Data

9. Buffalo, New York

Average Listing Price: $101,631

State Average: $US371,134

The city has a population of 262,853. 82% of its population has white collar jobs, while 18% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 65 years. 37% of those homes are owned, 47% are rented, and 15% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

8. Moberly, Missouri

Average Listing Price: $99,593

State Average: $209,680

The city has a population of 13,671. 78% of its population has white collar jobs, while 22% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 43 years. 54% of those homes are owned, 32% are rented, and 12% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Image via City-data

7. Jonesboro, Georgia

Average Listing Price: $98,332

State Average: $189,918

The city has a population of 4,621. 70% of its population has white collar jobs, while 30% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 27 years. 62% of those homes are owned, 25% are rented, and 12% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

6. Sioux City, Iowa

Average Listing Price: $97,969

State Average: $202,722

The city has a population of 82,923. 76% of its population has white collar jobs, while 24% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 47 years. 61% of those homes are owned, 32% are rented, and 5% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

5. Jackson, Missouri

Average Listing Price: $94,155

State Average: $209,680

The city has a population of 13,911. 75% of its population has white collar jobs, while 25% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 24 years. 68% of those homes are owned, 25% are rented, and 5% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

4. Saginaw, Michigan

Average Listing Price: $87,181

State Average: $222,949

The city has a population of 51,224. 80% of its population has white collar jobs, while 20% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 53 years. 54% of those homes are owned, 29% are rented, and 15%are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

3. Flint, Michigan

Average Listing Price: $84,437

State Average: $222,949

The city has a population of 101,948. 79% of its population has white collar jobs, while 21% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 47 years. 44% of those homes are owned, 34%are rented, and 21% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

2. Garfield Heights, Ohio

Average Listing Price: $66,075

State Average: $204,209

The city has a population of 28,519. 74% of its population has white collar jobs, while 26% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 47 years. 65% of those homes are owned, 23% are rented, and 10% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Image via City Data

1. Cleveland, Ohio

Average Listing Price: $63,729

State Average: $204,209

The city has a population of 396,441. 79% of its population has white collar jobs, while 21% of the population has blue collar jobs.

The median age of homes is 60 years. 37% of those homes are owned, 42% are rented, and 19% are not occupied.

Source: Coldwell Banker

