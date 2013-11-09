Here Are The 14 Most Affordable Housing Markets In America

If you don’t want to spend most of your paycheck on housing, move to the Midwest. But definitely don’t move to California.

That’s according to

Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing report, which ranks the cheapest and most expensive areas to live across the US.

The report compares the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home across America. It surveyed over 1900 markets and 52,000 listings, and found that the US average for such a home was $301,414.

We took a quick snapshot of each of the 14 most affordable housing markets in the country.

