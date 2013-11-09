Here Are The 14 Most Affordable Housing Markets In America

If you don’t want to spend most of your paycheck on housing, move to the Midwest. But definitely don’t move to California.
That’s according to
Coldwell Banker’s annual Home Listing report, which ranks the cheapest and most expensive areas to live across the US.
The report compares the cost of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home across America. It surveyed over 1900 markets and 52,000 listings, and found that the US average for such a home was $301,414.
We took a quick snapshot of each of the 14 most affordable housing markets in the country.
Average Listing Price: $107,039
State Average: $283,791
The city has a population of 21,091. 81% of its population has white collar jobs, while 19% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 65 years. 41% of those homes are owned, 41% are rented, and 17% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $106,384
State Average: $222,949
The city has a population of 8,304. 82% of its population has white collar jobs, while 18% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 50 years. 51% of those homes are owned, 36% are rented, and 11%are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $104,774
State Average: $US206,575
The city has a population of 8,039. 78% of its population has white collar jobs, while 22% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 55 years. 57% of those homes are owned, 33%are rented, and 8% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $103,877
State Average: $US371,134
The city has a population of 31,403. 81% of its population has white collar jobs, while 19% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 63 years. 42% of those homes are owned, 45% are rented, and 11% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $103,187
State Average: $291,536
The city has a population of 28,156. 80% of its population has white collar jobs, while 20% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 48 years. 48% of those homes are owned, 40% are rented, and 11% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $101,631
State Average: $US371,134
The city has a population of 262,853. 82% of its population has white collar jobs, while 18% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 65 years. 37% of those homes are owned, 47% are rented, and 15% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $99,593
State Average: $209,680
The city has a population of 13,671. 78% of its population has white collar jobs, while 22% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 43 years. 54% of those homes are owned, 32% are rented, and 12% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $98,332
State Average: $189,918
The city has a population of 4,621. 70% of its population has white collar jobs, while 30% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 27 years. 62% of those homes are owned, 25% are rented, and 12% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $97,969
State Average: $202,722
The city has a population of 82,923. 76% of its population has white collar jobs, while 24% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 47 years. 61% of those homes are owned, 32% are rented, and 5% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $94,155
State Average: $209,680
The city has a population of 13,911. 75% of its population has white collar jobs, while 25% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 24 years. 68% of those homes are owned, 25% are rented, and 5% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $87,181
State Average: $222,949
The city has a population of 51,224. 80% of its population has white collar jobs, while 20% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 53 years. 54% of those homes are owned, 29% are rented, and 15%are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $84,437
State Average: $222,949
The city has a population of 101,948. 79% of its population has white collar jobs, while 21% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 47 years. 44% of those homes are owned, 34%are rented, and 21% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $66,075
State Average: $204,209
The city has a population of 28,519. 74% of its population has white collar jobs, while 26% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 47 years. 65% of those homes are owned, 23% are rented, and 10% are not occupied.
Average Listing Price: $63,729
State Average: $204,209
The city has a population of 396,441. 79% of its population has white collar jobs, while 21% of the population has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 60 years. 37% of those homes are owned, 42% are rented, and 19% are not occupied.
