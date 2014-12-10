The 14 Best Tech Companies To Work For

If you want to know which companies treat their employees the best, ask the employees. You’d be surprised to learn that the best tech companies to work for aren’t all household names.
Glassdoor’s latest list of the 50 best companies to work for includes 14 tech companies, and you probably haven’t heard of all them. We pulled out those 14 to create this list.
Company: Genesys
Rating: 3.9 (out of 5)
About: Genesys makes customer service software.
An employee says:
'The CEO is passionate about the company, employees and solutions. The technology is light years ahead of the competition and Genesys is well positioned to continue to stay as a market leader. Genesys offers many options for career advancement and promotions.' -- Genesys Product and Marketing (Daily, ND)
Company: Interactive Intelligence
Rating: 3.9 (out of 5)
About: Interactive Intelligence makes call center software.
An employee says:
'They promote healthy lifestyles and offer an array of benefits outside of what is available at a typical company and they really listen to what employees want and do what they can to improve or change as needed.' -- Interactive Intelligence Employee (Indianapolis, IN)
Company: Orbitz Worldwide
Rating: 3.9 (out of 5)
About: Orbitz is a travel website.
An employee says:
'Have a global impact and at the end of the day the general public cares about what you do. Smart people who are hugely supportive and willing to drop what they are working on at any time to provide help. Open culture that encourages sharing with the greater tech community.' -- Orbitz Worldwide Technical Manager (Chicago, IL)
Company: Nvidia
Rating: 3.9 (out of 5)
About: Nvidia makes chips that helps videos games, modelling and other graphics programs run faster.
An employee says:
'You will be working with great people who are very passionate about advancing graphics and gaming technology. Very competitive salary compensation. Very agile company. Values talent over years of experience when internal promotions.' -- NVIDIA Senior Engineering Manager (Santa Clara, CA)
Company: Mindbody
Rating: 3.9 (out of 5)
About: Mindbody offers online appointment booking, scheduling, and marketing software.
An employee says:
'We're treated great with so many benefits: monthly wellness vouchers, onsite massage, onsite wellness classes, insurance, paid time off, etc. Managers are great! CEO is inspiring and visionary. From the top down funnels good vibes.' -- Mindbody Customer Service/Technical Support (San Luis Obispo, CA)
Company: Zillow
Rating: 3.9 (out of 5)
About: Zillow is a real estate website.
An employee says:
'If you're looking for a company that really cares about culture and happy employees, that's Zillow to a tee. You're working with talented team members who are really passionate about their jobs, and their role in moving Zillow forward.' -- Zillow Software Development Engineer (Seattle, WA)
Company: LinkedIn
Rating: 4.0 (out of 5)
About: LinkedIn is a social network and recruiting platform for professionals.
Employees say:
'Besides the free food, there are lots of nice little company-sponsored events and things that happen. You can get professional development training easily. Your work schedule is generally pretty flexible.' -- LinkedIn Site Reliability Engineer (Mountain View, CA)
'Intelligent people who are passionate about their jobs, inspiring CEO, amazing culture, everyone feels empowered to make a difference, company is very efficient, great benefits (gym, delicious food, etc.).' -- LinkedIn Employee (location n/a)
Company: Apple
Rating: 4.0 (out of 5)
About: Apple makes computers, smartphones, tablets, music players, and software.
An employee says:
'Apple offers crazy benefits, and competitive salary. By competitive I don't mean a couple grand more in a year, I'm talking about a 2X / 2.5X salary. This place is a sea of knowledge. Never seen a more dedicated group.' -- Apple Product Design Engineer (Cupertino, CA)
Company: MathWorks
Rating: 4.1 (out of 5)
About: MathWorks makes maths and modelling software.
An employee says:
'Very friendly and supportive co-workers. Awesome perks. Company really cares about employees. Lot of opportunities for leadership roles. Easy switch to different teams.' -- MathWorks Applications Support Engineer (Natick, MA)
Company: Adobe
Rating: 4.1 (out of 5)
About: Adobe makes design software.
An employee says:
'Adobe takes very good care of their employees; they make sure you get what you want from training to benefits. I simply enjoy going to work, enjoy sharing my ideas with intelligent (and humble) people who are always ready to help.' -- Adobe Software Engineer (San Jose, CA)
Company: Qualcomm
Rating: 4.1 (out of 5)
About: Qualcomm makes the popular 'Snapdragon' processors that power mobile devices.
Employees say:
'Get to work on new technology, skills and products in the mobile space. Very good on job training and an immense library and training resources. Good work and life balance in some divisions.' -- Qualcomm Staff Engineer/Manager (San Diego, CA)
'The salary is above national average and Qualcomm is one of the high paying companies. The benefits are really awesome, you get full health care coverage with very little copay.' -- Qualcomm Senior Engineer (Boulder, CO)
Company: Facebook
Rating: 4.1 (out of 5)
About: Facebook is the world's biggest social network.
Employees say:
'The amount of power entrusted to employees is huge. You are empowered to go explore and find data, build things, and generally choose the course of action you think will have the most impact.' -- Facebook User Operations Associate.
'The company perks, work that you do, and the tools to enable you to get that work done are unparalleled or equal to best in the industry. It does not get better than this.' -- Facebook Software Engineer.
Company: F5 Networks
Rating: 4.3 (out of 5)
About: F5 Networks makes equipment for corporate computer networks.
Employees say:
'Very competitive salary, great benefits that challenge the huge multi-nationals. Plus again, the culture is something that makes your day worth to be in the office, the atmosphere where everybody understands we are in the same ship and we need to sail it together.' -- F5 Networks Software Engineer III (Seattle, WA)
'I'm learning every day. People are very willing to help, share knowledge, and work together. My skills are getting better, and there is a clear career path for software engineers that don't want to go into management. Work-life balance is pretty good: managers show by example that time off is not only acceptable but a good thing.' -- F5 Networks Software Engineer (Seattle, WA)
Company: Google
Rating: 4.5 (out of 5)
About: Google is an internet search engine and cloud computing software provider that also works on moonshot ideas like self-driving cars.
An employee says:
'The benefits and care of employees is obviously world class, and compensation is almost unmatchable. But the company attracts some of the best talent and best people to work with in the world, which is the most important bit.' -- Google Program Manager (San Francisco, CA)
