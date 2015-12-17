The 14 best business schools outside the US

Wikimedia Commons The London Business School took the top spot.

More than one-quarter of the top-50 schools on our sixth annual ranking of the best business schools are located outside of the United States. So we compiled a second ranking featuring only international institutions.

London Business School ranked No. 12 on our overall list of the best in the world, but it was the top-ranked international school, followed by France’s INSEAD, which ranked 18th on our global list.

To determine our original ranking we looked at 60 perennially top-rated institutions that offer MBA programs and evaluated them based on the most recent data available on five metrics: reputation, average starting salary after graduation, job-placement rate, average GMAT score, and tuition and fees. Read a breakdown of the methodology here.

Here are the 14 best business schools based outside the US.

