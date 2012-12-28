The 13 Weirdest Fast Food Menu Items Of 2012

It's not just American restaurants that bust out the pumpkin-flavored specials in the fall.

Burger King in Japan introduced the BK Pumpkin burger in October.

Foodbeast's Dominique Zamora breaks it down:

'The 'pumpkin' isn't your typical tawny squash. The burger features two slices of kabocha (a green, melon-sized winter squash commonly known as 'Japanese pumpkin'), along with bacon, lettuce, a beef patty and a creamy sesame seed/peanut/almond/cashew and hazelnut sauce, all in a pumpkin-shaped bun. For an added premium, super punkin' junkies can also get a 'pumpkin bomb' option of 10 slices instead of two.'