The 13 Weirdest Fast Food Menu Items Of 2012

Photo: Screengrab from PizzaHutMiddleEast on YouTube
Fast food giants decided to get a little too creative with their promotional menu items this year.From cheeseburger stuffed pizzas to macaroni and shrimp stuffed burger patties, 2012’s newest fast food additions didn’t fail to confuse.
We collected the weirdest concoctions that Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and the other usual suspects debuted around the world.
It's not just American restaurants that bust out the pumpkin-flavored specials in the fall.
Burger King in Japan introduced the BK Pumpkin burger in October.
Foodbeast's Dominique Zamora breaks it down:
'The 'pumpkin' isn't your typical tawny squash. The burger features two slices of kabocha (a green, melon-sized winter squash commonly known as 'Japanese pumpkin'), along with bacon, lettuce, a beef patty and a creamy sesame seed/peanut/almond/cashew and hazelnut sauce, all in a pumpkin-shaped bun. For an added premium, super punkin' junkies can also get a 'pumpkin bomb' option of 10 slices instead of two.'
Pizza Hut Middle East is full of crazy ideas.
Like this bizarre Kit Kat stuffed in pizza dough snack that it introduced in September.
And that's just the beginning of what Pizza Hut was stuffing into its crusts this year...
Of course Pizza Hut's crowning glory is its bizarre pizza recipes.
In August, Pizza Hut Malaysia introduced, for the first time ever, squirting pizza crusts that ooze with bursts of cheese and tangy sauces.
Watch the ad below, where Pizza Hut implied that a girl's dream is to be proposed to after having a bite of the exploding pie.
Quick, a Belgian fast food chain, came up with the idea to release a black bunned 'Darth Vador' burger to coincide with the 3D re-release of 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' in January.
There's something a little disconcerting about a burger with a black bun.
Upon first look, there doesn't appear to be anything strange about Burger King's smoked bacon and cheddar double angus burger.
Until you look at the calorie count.
This 6.4 ounce puppy adds up to 966 calories and 58 grams of fat.
A spokesperson for the National Obesity Forum in the UK said, 'This horrendous burger is a graphic illustration of where the government's obesity strategy has gone wrong ... This burger is the height of irresponsibility and, if left unfettered, the food industry will do nothing to help stem the current obesity epidemic.'
Just in time for Christmas (yes, those are elves trying to steal a piece), Pizza Hut debuted its overwhelming 'Double Sensation' pizza in December.
The pizza has an inner and outer crust -- one stuffed with three-flavour cheese and the other with cheesy chicken sausage -- and is topped with smoked chicken, turkey ham, bell peppers, mushrooms, and both a pepper alfredo and salsa sauce. Oh yeah, and there's a cherry on top / in the middle.
Pizza Hut's website urges customers to 'surprise your taste buds with every bite this festive season.'
In late October, KFC Japan debuted it's $3.30 savory salt ginger chicken potato chip side.
Finger lickin' good.
Pizza Hut Middle East was on fire with crazy pizza ideas this year.
September's cone crust pizza folded the crust into cones and filled them with cream cheese, honey mustard chicken, or BOTH.
This was the year of the bacon sundae.
In February, Jack in the Box rolled out its 773 calorie bacon milkshake.
Not to be outdone, Burger King had a bacon sundae on its menu in June -- appealing to the more health conscious ice cream/bacon crowd at 510 calories.
If you like the finer things in life, fly over to Japan for its lobster surf and turf burger or its $16.28 premium caviar and lobster sandwich.
They debuted in August.
McDonald Japan's Gracoro burger, short for gratin, stuffs macaroni, shrimp, and white sauce into its patty.
It came out in November.
We'd be lying if we said it looked good.
Of course, Pizza Hut's most famous masterpiece of 2012 was its cheeseburger crust pizza.
The heart attack on a pie debuted in April. It comes with chicken tenders instead of cheeseburgers, too.
Watch its strange ad below:
The UK didn't want to be left of the overly-stuffed pizza crust trend.
The hot dog stuffed crust pizza debuted in April of this year and came to Canada in October.
Apparently you can put anything in that dough.
