The 13 States Where Homeowners Are Drowning Under Mortgage Debt

Gregory White
The mortgage market situation may have improved in Q1 2011, but more than 10 million Americans are still underwater on their mortgages, according to new data from CoreLogic.

Their latest negative equity report shows that the situation is improving in hard hit foreclosure capitals like California, Nevada, and Florida, but that the situation there is still dire.

CoreLogic expect the continued height of negative equity to slow sales in the troubled housing market.

We’ve ranked the states by those with the largest percentage of mortgages in a negative equity position.

#12 Utah

Utah residents have mortgage debt of 83.5 billion outstanding, with a total property value of $114 billion.

Homes with negative equity: 21.2%

Homes with near negative equity: 6.4%

Source: CoreLogic

#12 Rhode Island

Rhode Island properties have a loan to value ratio of 62.8%.

Homes with negative equity: 21.2%

Homes with near negative equity: 3.7%

Source: CoreLogic

#11 Illinois

Homeowners in Illinois have a total of $372 billion in mortgage debt outstanding.

Homes with negative equity: 21.7%

Homes with near negative equity: 5.0%

Source: CoreLogic

#10 Ohio

Ohio properties have a loan-to-value ratio 75.5%

Homes with negative equity: 21.9%

Homes with near negative equity: 6.3%

Source: CoreLogic

#9 Virginia

Virginia has a total of $293 billion in mortgage debt outstanding.

Homes with negative equity: 23.1%

Homes with near negative equity: 6.0%

Source: CoreLogic

#8 Maryland

Maryland properties are valued at a total $420 billion.

Homes with negative equity: 23.8%

Homes with near negative equity: 5.0%

Source: CoreLogic

#7 Idaho

Idaho properties have a loan to value ratio of 72.6%.

Homes with negative equity: 24.2%

Homes with near negative equity: 5.0%

Source: CoreLogic

#6 Georgia

Homeowners in Georgia have a total of $250 billion in debt outstanding.

Homes with negative equity: 30.4%

Homes with near negative equity: 7.4%

Source: CoreLogic

#5 California

California has a massive $1.97 trillion in mortgage debt outstanding. Its homes are worth $2.8 trillion.

Homes with negative equity: 30.9%

Homes with near negative equity: 4.6%

Source: CoreLogic

#4 Michigan

Michigan homes have a loan-to-value ratio of 84.2%.

Homes with negative equity: 36.0%

Homes with near negative equity: 5.4%

Source: CoreLogic

#3 Florida

Florida properties have a loan-to-value ratio of 88.8%.

Homes with negative equity: 46.1%

Homes with near negative equity: 4.1%

Source: CoreLogic

#2 Arizona

Arizona homes have a loan to value ratio of 93.6%.

Homes with negative equity: 49.6%

Homes with near negative equity: 4.7%

Source: CoreLogic

#1 Nevada

Nevada's mortgage debt is a net negative for the state, with homeowners in negative equity of $14.8 billion.

Homes with negative equity: 62.6%

Homes with near negative equity: 4.8%

Source: CoreLogic

