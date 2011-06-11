The 13 States Where Homeowners Are Drowning Under Mortgage Debt

The mortgage market situation may have improved in Q1 2011, but more than 10 million Americans are still underwater on their mortgages, according to new data from CoreLogic.
Their latest negative equity report shows that the situation is improving in hard hit foreclosure capitals like California, Nevada, and Florida, but that the situation there is still dire.
CoreLogic expect the continued height of negative equity to slow sales in the troubled housing market.
We’ve ranked the states by those with the largest percentage of mortgages in a negative equity position.
Utah residents have mortgage debt of 83.5 billion outstanding, with a total property value of $114 billion.
Homes with negative equity: 21.2%
Homes with near negative equity: 6.4%
Rhode Island properties have a loan to value ratio of 62.8%.
Homes with negative equity: 21.2%
Homes with near negative equity: 3.7%
Homeowners in Illinois have a total of $372 billion in mortgage debt outstanding.
Homes with negative equity: 21.7%
Homes with near negative equity: 5.0%
Ohio properties have a loan-to-value ratio 75.5%
Homes with negative equity: 21.9%
Homes with near negative equity: 6.3%
Virginia has a total of $293 billion in mortgage debt outstanding.
Homes with negative equity: 23.1%
Homes with near negative equity: 6.0%
Maryland properties are valued at a total $420 billion.
Homes with negative equity: 23.8%
Homes with near negative equity: 5.0%
Idaho properties have a loan to value ratio of 72.6%.
Homes with negative equity: 24.2%
Homes with near negative equity: 5.0%
Homeowners in Georgia have a total of $250 billion in debt outstanding.
Homes with negative equity: 30.4%
Homes with near negative equity: 7.4%
California has a massive $1.97 trillion in mortgage debt outstanding. Its homes are worth $2.8 trillion.
Homes with negative equity: 30.9%
Homes with near negative equity: 4.6%
Michigan homes have a loan-to-value ratio of 84.2%.
Homes with negative equity: 36.0%
Homes with near negative equity: 5.4%
Florida properties have a loan-to-value ratio of 88.8%.
Homes with negative equity: 46.1%
Homes with near negative equity: 4.1%
Arizona homes have a loan to value ratio of 93.6%.
Homes with negative equity: 49.6%
Homes with near negative equity: 4.7%
Nevada's mortgage debt is a net negative for the state, with homeowners in negative equity of $14.8 billion.
Homes with negative equity: 62.6%
Homes with near negative equity: 4.8%
