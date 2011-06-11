The 13 States Where Homeowners Are Drowning Under Mortgage Debt

The mortgage market situation may have improved in Q1 2011, but more than 10 million Americans are still underwater on their mortgages, according to new data from CoreLogic.



Their latest negative equity report shows that the situation is improving in hard hit foreclosure capitals like California, Nevada, and Florida, but that the situation there is still dire.

CoreLogic expect the continued height of negative equity to slow sales in the troubled housing market.

We’ve ranked the states by those with the largest percentage of mortgages in a negative equity position.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.