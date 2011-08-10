Here Are The 14 Startups Presenting At NYC Dreamit Demo Day Today

Photo: Inc via DreamIt Ventures

This morning we’re reporting from DreamIt Demo Day in NYC. Thirteen startups were accepted into the three-month long accelerator, given up to $30,000 in seed funding, and surrounded by mentors.Now they’re presenting the companies to the NYC tech community. SCVNGR and SeatGeek are two startups that have come out of the Dreamit accelerator program.



We’ll keep you posted throughout the day. For now, here is a list of the companies that are presenting:

AfterSteps, Boston, MA: Online end-of-life planning platform. Store your wishes and important information securely in the cloud, and access expert advice on how and why to prepare for the worst-case scenario in advance. Experts include estate, financial and funeral planners.

AppAddictive, New York, NY: Social and mobile app publishing and advertising

AppBrick, Boston, MA: Robust mobile solutions for content producers. The first applications, BookBrick and StoryBrick, empower authors to publish and manage powerful apps via an intuitive, web-based interface, with no programming skills required.

Clothes Horse, New York, NY: Enables customers to shop for clothing across retailers with a single user profile. “Facebook Connect” for fashion.

Cognection, New Haven, CT: Online retail optimization

Hoot.me, Austin, TX: Interactive knowledge network; put Facebook into study mode by connecting students with friends for homework and projects.

KeepIdeas, New York, NY: Allows consumers to organise and collaborate on decisions in the cloud. A social “Evernote for verticals”

LearnBop, Pittsburgh, PA: Online adaptive learning platform

LetsGiftIt, New York, NY: Social gifting platform; a way for friends, family, and coworkers to contribute towards the purchase of a gift for someone special

Revinyl, Los Angeles, CA: Mobile application that connects creation and commerce for music artists.

Pandaly, Philadlephia, PA: Voting/gaming solution for demand-driven deals

Pictour.us, Honduras: mobile app for creating photo tours

TakeTheInterview, Boston, MA: Cloud-based video interviewing platform for employers to more efficiently screen candidates

1DocWay, St Louis, MO: video-chat based doctor’s office with back-end automation

