The Savviest Political Analysts In The Country Right Now

Ronald Brownstein has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for his reporting of the 1996 and 2004 presidential elections. He is a weekly columnist for National Journal, Editorial Director of the National Journal Group, and a frequent contributor to the Atlantic. He has won numerous journalism awards, from the National Women's Political Caucus, the National Council on Public Polls, and the Los Angeles Press Club, and a lifetime achievement award from the American Political Science Association.

Brownstein's politics are widely considered liberal; indeed, he got his political start as a writer for Ralph Nader in the late 1970s. But his analysis of the political field is consistently accurate, fair, and useful for readers regardless of political allegiance.