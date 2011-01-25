The 13 Most Efficient Countries In The World

Photo: wikimedia commons
Efficiency may be more important than the total output if global oil prices spike.Nomura have an outline of the most efficient countries in the world, based on the amount of oil it takes to produce $1 million in GDP.
The list is dominated by countries that focus on high tech production and finance.
These countries may be strong bets if oil prices yet again spike above $100 a barrel.
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 183
Why: The industrial sector accounts for 24% of the Netherland's GDP, and both the household sector and chemical industry have improved energy efficiency by over 25% since 1990.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 180
Why: France's industrial and transport sector have improved energy efficiency by about 19% and 12% respectively since 1990. The country offers large subsidies for clean fuel technology.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 169
Why: High-tech capitalism drives the Swedish economy with engineering exports accounting for 50% of the GDP.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 160
Why: Germany's large industrial sector has cut its energy consumption since 2007. It's also the one of the world's largest producers of wind turbines and solar power technology.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 155
Why: Luxembourg relies on its huge banking sector, which is relatively energy efficient, for economic growth.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 150
Why: Energy efficiency has been on the rise in Italy's transport sector but has slowed in its industrial sector which accounts for 25% of its GDP.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 150
Why: Austria currently derives 23.3% of its energy from renewable sources.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 136
Why: Norway's economy relies heavily on hydropower and electricity.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 120
Why: Spurred by London's financial sector, which uses little energy, and initiatives like the Low Carbon Transition Plan, the U.K. is a growing efficiency titan.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 110
Why: With a population of about 5.6 million Denmark's energy demands are low. Government initiatives to push energy-efficient practices have kept the average energy consumption per person to 6,660 KW compared to 13,300 for the average American.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 107
Why: Ireland's economy is driven by its IT and services sectors, as well as foreign investment. Renewable energy use has increased 15% a year for the last five years..
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 99
Why: A manufacturing and export driven economy, Japan has pushed for conservation through taxes and other measures, since its domestic oil supplies are non-existent.
Source: Nomura
Tons of oil required to produce $1 million GDP: 90
Why: Switzerland's economy is focused on financial services and high-tech manufacturing, which require little energy, but sell for high value.
Source: Nomura
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.