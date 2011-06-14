The 13 Most Common Reasons You're Likely To Get Fired

An analyst at Here is the City researched the most common reasons why employees get fired.
The good news is this: most of the deeds that could lead to you being laid off are totally avoidable.
For example, being drunk at work and sexually harassing co-workers is an obvious no-no.
Other justifications for sacking a worker is more subjective.
Example: The RBS girl who was fired without compensation after a co-worker told their boss about posts she had written on Facebook.
Kate Furlong read an article saying RBS would cut 3,500 jobs. In anticipation of being laid off, she updated her status on Facebook and wrote: ''I speak for myself when I say WoOOOO oooo Ooooo HOoooOooOoo,' among other things.
Example: The Credit Suisse guy who got drunk and trashed his colleague's cubicle over the weekend, perhaps on Friday after everyone in the office had left to go on vacation with their managing director.
Example: A bunch of SEC workers were caught checking out porn sites instead of Ponzi schemes.
24 workers who had been investigated over the scandal were either counseled, reprimanded, suspended, or resigned.
Example: Expert network consultant Don Chu was fired by his firm in the wake of allegations he'd broken company policy and traded material, non-public information with hedge funders.
Example: The bank worker who ejaculated into a co-workers drink bottle without her knowing, twice, and she drank it. After the second time, she assumed her water tasted strange for one reason, and had her boyfriend ejaculate into a water bottle to see if her suspicion was right.
The banker 'admitted in a taped interview that he ejaculated into an 'attractive' co-worker's water bottle because 'her lips had touched it.''
Example: Four women were fired in New Hampshire in 2007 'in part for gossiping and discussing rumours of an improper relationship between the town administrator and another employee that residents now agree were not true.'
Example: Jamie Dimon and Sandy Weill, 'through a series of unprecedented mergers and acquisitions,' formed Citigroup.
Dimon left Citi November 1998, and 'it was rumoured at the time that he and Weill got into an argument in 1997 over Dimon not giving Weill's daughter, Jessica M. Bibliowicz, a promotion.' Dimon stated that Weill fired him.
Source: Wikipedia and Businessweek
Example: A branch manager at a bank in UK was fired, then sentenced to 12 years jail for helping her boyfriend steal more than $582,000 from the bank.
Example: An English banker spent too much time in the bathroom, and got sacked because of it.
Example: The guy who said he had degrees from Oxford and Harvard, he had also worked for JPMorgan for 20 years.
The problem is that Gwinell actually hadn't worked for the bank. His degrees were also fictitious. But the headhunters had already set him up with a new gig as deputy CEO at Ahli United Bank. Obviously he was sacked when they found out the truth.
Example: A woman in Canada was sacked because she was depressed at work.
'One of her managers had said in discussions leading up to her dismissal she 'cried a lot.'
Example: Before was fired for alleged insider trading at FrontPoint, Chip Skowron was sacked by Millenium for poor performance.
Skowron lost Millennium 'a lot of money' and wasn't a 'team player by any means.'
