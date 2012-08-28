REPORT: Apple Is Getting Ready To Release A 13-Inch Version Of The MacBook Pro With Retina Display

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Apple is reportedly cranking out displays for a 13-inch version of its impressive MacBook Pro with Retina display.Analyst Richard Shim for NPD Display Search has told CNET that the displays are already in production. He notes that the display will be used in a 13-inch MacBook Pro, not a new MacBook Air, according to his supply chain sources. (Apple is rumoured to eventually release a version of the MacBook Air with a Retina display).



This smaller Retina MacBook Pro will be very attractive to general consumers, and will hopefully sport a much cheaper price tag than the current 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro, which retails for $2199.

