The 13 Elections Investors Need To Watch This Year

After the protests surrounding the December 2011 Russian parliamentary elections, the March 4 2012 presidential election will be closely watched for signs of rigging. Putin is however expected to win.

What's at stake: If the results of the election are challenged Putin's return to power is expected to encounter resistance that hasn't been seen since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. For now markets are waiting to see if Putin implements reforms or if there will be a return to more centralized power.

According to Citi analyst Kingsmill Bond:

'...This is the first time since the year 2000 that the Russian market has had to factor in domestic political risk; the market's immediate response to the urban protests has been to widen the Russian discount by 200 points, slightly more than 10%. We believe that this uncertainty could continue beyond the elections, as market participants wait to see what kind of regime Putin will lead in his 3rd term as president.'

Source: Citi