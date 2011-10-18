The 13 Costliest U.S. Cities To Get Stuck In Traffic

traffic jam

The Texas Transportation Institute recently put together the 2011 Urban Mobility Report, which details the effects of traffic and congestion in America’s cities.

On average, we spent 34 hours (up 20 hours from 1982) last year going nowhere in our cars, which cost us $101 billion, or $734 per commuter (with $8 per hour of person travel and using the average state cost of gas per gallon).

TTI speculates that when the economy picks up again, both hours spent in traffic and the cost will continue to rise, up to $133 billion by 2015, with 2.5 billion gallons of fuel wasted.

The report suggests an increased investment in America’s roads and highways as an answer to traffic — and by extension, economic — woes. Previous decades of economic growth also saw big investments in infrastructure.

In the meantime, some of America’s biggest cities are the scenes of major traffic jams, which is killing our time and our wallets.

13. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 45 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 20 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $916

12. Atlanta, GA

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 43 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 20 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $924

11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 45 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 22 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $924

10. Seattle, WA

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 44 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 23 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $942

9. Boston, MA

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 47 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 21 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $980

8. Denver-Aurora, CO

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 49 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 24 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $993

7. San Francisco-Oakland, CA

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 50 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 22 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $1,019

6. Baltimore, MD

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 52 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 22 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $1,102

New York-Newark, NY-NJ

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 54 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 22 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $1,126

4. Houston, TX

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 57 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 28 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $1,171

3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 64 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 34 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $1,334

2. Washington, D.C.

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 74 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 37 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $1,495

1. Chicago, IL

Yearly Delay per Auto Commuter: 71 hours

Excess Fuel per Auto Commuter: 36 gallons

Congestion Cost per Auto Commuter: $1,568

