The 13 Best Business Lessons From "Rework"

Rework, by 37signals’ Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson, has been floating around the top of the New York Times’ best-selling business books list ever since it came out.
After hearing so much praise for the simple genius of its lessons, we had to check it out for ourselves.
We tore through it in just a few hours, and, we have to say, its clarity and insights are pretty brilliant.
Rework strips the concepts of entrepreneurship, management, and leadership down to the basics, leaving you with just the refreshing essentials for how to do business right.
We picked out our favourite lessons to give you a taste.
'Huge organisations can take years to pivot... But if you keep your mass low, you can quickly change anything: your entire business model, product, feature set, and/or marketing message.'
Being little is a liberating thing. Take advantage of the flexibility; isn't that the beauty of a small business?
'Focus on competitors too much and you wind up diluting your own vision... You become reactionary instead of visionary.'
Fried and Hansson command that you stop trying to 'beat' your competitors. Make your own rules, instead. Concentrate on improving yourself, your product, and your profits.
'Plans are inconsistent with improvisation. And you have to be able to improvise.'
We've discussed the dead weight of business plans before. A little bit of general planning is a good thing, but laying out every possible detail is a massive waste of time.
Figure things out as you go along.
'If you hire based on this garbage, you're missing the point of what hiring is about. You want a specific candidate who cares specifically about your company, your products, your customers, and your job.'
To find those candidates, Fried and Hansson suggest embracing the power of the cover letter to see if a candidate really knows and cares about your company, and if they're a good fit.
'Delegators are dead weight for a small team.'
At a small business, everyone needs to do the work, not spend their time assigning others things to do.
'Long lists collect dust. When's the last time you finished a long list of things?'
Instead, break lists (and problems, and projects) into more manageable chunks. You'll feel better when you complete them and more motivated to keep going.
'The worst interruptions of all are meetings.'
Meetings, unless absolutely necessary, are often a huge time suck. Avoid them as much as possible.
When you have to have them, Fried and Hansson suggest the following guidelines: instituting a strict time limit with a timer, keeping it to the minimum number of people possible, and laying out the agenda.
Check out our guide to running a great meeting, too.
'Getting back to people quickly is probably the most important thing you can do when it comes to customer service.'
Fried and Hansson discuss how customers are so used to terrible, delayed, and painful customer service that this one habit can make all the difference.
The little choices you make with your customers, such as making your them feel that you care about them and you're really listening, pay off in big ways.
'Marketing is something that everyone in your company is doing 24/7/365.'
Fried and Hansson point out that every interaction your company has with customers -- from your front line employees, to your website, to your product -- is marketing.
You should always keep in mind that these little elements come together to produce the feeling that your customer has about you.
'A lot of businesses still spend big bucks to reach people... Today's smartest companies know better.'
Instead of throwing out expensive lines in the hopes of luring in customers, concentrate on building up a group of fans and loyal listeners who are interested in your company and what you do.
Fried and Hansson use the example of their blog, which brings people back to their site every day.
'People love finding out the little secrets of all kinds of businesses...'
Invite people to get a behind-the-scenes look at your company. Whether through videos, photos, or employee blogs, it'll give your business a personality and a face and help you build a bond with your customers.
'It's easy to shoot down good ideas, interesting policies, or worthwhile experiments by assuming that whatever you decide now needs to work for years on end. It's just not so, especially for a small business.'
This is another advantage small businesses have over big ones. Use it.
'The stiff language, the formal announcements, the artificial friendliness, the legalese, etc.... These companies talk at you, not to you.'
Customers appreciate a company that speaks to them like a normal person. That means no buzzwords, no jargon, no formality -- just conversation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.