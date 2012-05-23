The $12.5 Billion Google-Motorola Deal Was Done In Five Days

Photo: AP

Google’s deal to buy Motorola was closed within 5 days of the negotiations starting, according to a new profile in Bloomberg BusinessWeek.After Google was outbid for Nortel patents, Android boss Andy Rubin reached out to Motorola, asking about buying its patents.



Motorola’s CEO Sanjay Jha then called Google CEO Larry Page and suggested Google buy Motorola. Page bit, and just five days later they had a deal.

