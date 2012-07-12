The 12 Most Pointless Co-Branded Cars

Defunct automaker AMC partnered with a host of fashion brands in the 1970s.

Photo: AMC via artandcolor

Special edition cars aren’t anything new. Manufacturers sell them simply because they can charge a premium for a few extra features and a special badge.It wasn’t — and isn’t — always this way. For instance, the Hertz Shelby Mustangs got famous because the late car designer actually had the Mustangs shipped to his shop to be modified before they were sent to rental car dealerships around the world in the late 1960s.



But Ford, Hertz, and Shelby aren’t the only partnerships the automotive world has seen. Now movies and race car drivers are getting their own special editions, even if they aren’t that special. Some are great. It’s hard to find fault in Infiniti’s special Sebastian Vettel SUV made for the current Formula One world champion. But others (like this Gucci AMC) have been absolutely horrendous.

