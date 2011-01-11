The 12 Stocks Whitney Tilson Loves Right Now

Whitney Tilson is on board with the recurring theme seen amongst hedge funds of pushing long high-quality large-cap trades. His long picks were included in the same year-end letter as his top 10 short positions.



Most of the pain for T2 this year came from the firm’s short positions however it still managed to return 9.1% annualized net versus 2.0% for the S&P.

Tilson has spoken frequently about the names of most of his long-position stocks included in the note but there were a few new ones including Seagate Technology and CIT Group.

STX is trading very cheaply and the worry over the hard drive market have been blown out of proportion so Tilson believes it is poised to do well.

He also believes CIT is favourable because of its potential to capture financing-cost savings. “Even more intriguing is the possibility that a healthy bank might acquire CIT, attracted by the enormous earnings leverage available in applying the acquiring bank’s much lower borrowing costs to CITs business model,” Tilson wrote.

