The 12 Risks You Must Prepare For In 2011

﻿London portfolio managers Absolute Return Partners put out a great risk visualisation in its latest investment letter [PDF].



Here are the risks, their likelihood and their impact:

1. High yield spreads

2. Double dipping

3. Japan’s debt mountain

4. Beggar thy neighbour mentality

5. Capital flows too hot to handle

6. Chinese inflation

7. Food riots

8. Is India an accident waiting to happen?

9. European sovereign risk

10. Massive refinancing needs

11. Premature withdrawal of monetary support

12. Israel launching a pre-emptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities

