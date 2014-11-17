The 12 Worst Apple Products Of All Time

Apple is known for the hit products it has released in the last decade: the iPod, the iPhone, and most recently the iPad.
But the company hasn’t always been a synonym for success.
Some of of its products, particularly in the ’80s and ’90s, were huge flops.
From the PowerPC to the Pippin game console, we recount the ill-fated products Apple probably wishes you forgot about permanently.
Before the Apple TV was even a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye, Apple released the Macintosh TV in 1993. It was incapable of displaying TV on the desktop and sold only 10,000 units.
