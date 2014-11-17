The 12 Worst Apple Products Of All Time

Apple is known for the hit products it has released in the last decade: the iPod, the iPhone, and most recently the iPad.

But the company hasn’t always been a synonym for success.

Some of of its products, particularly in the ’80s and ’90s, were huge flops.

From the PowerPC to the Pippin game console, we recount the ill-fated products Apple probably wishes you forgot about permanently.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.