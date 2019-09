The 12 Most Powerful Agents In The NBA

We all know that many NBA players make several million dollars a year, but who secures them those massive contracts?



Agents. The best agents in pro basketball negotiated player contracts that will pay their clients in excess of $100 million combined for 2011 alone.

NBA agents take a maximum of 4% commission on each contract they negotiate, but with enough clients on your roster, some of these guys can take home more than an All-Star.

All salary data from HoopsHype.com

#12 Raymond Brothers negotiated $47.79 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Zach Randolph - $17.33 million Ben Gordon - $10.8 million Caron Butler - $10.56 million Jamaal Tinsley - $5.5 million Al-Farouq Aminu - $2.56 million Daniel Orton - $1.03 million #11 Henry Thomas negotiated $52.13 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Chris Bosh - $14.5 million Dwyane Wade - $14 million Devin Harris - $8.98 million Ronnie Brewer - $4.79 million Udonis Haslem - $3.5 million Shaun Livingston - $3.5 million Anthony Parker - $2.86 million #10 Jim Tanner negotiated $77.97 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Tim Duncan - $18.7 million Ray Allen - $10 million Hedo Turkoglu - $9.8 million Shane Battier - $7.35 million Marvin Williams - $6.71 million Luke Walton - $5.26 million Zaza Pachulia - $4.25 million Luke Ridnour - $4 million Brandan Wright - $3.4 million Grant Hill - $3.32 million Thaddeus Young - $2.9 million Tony Battie - $1.35 million Steve Novak - $916k #9 Bob Myers negotiated $81.23 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Brandon Roy - $13.52 million TJ Ford - $8.5 million JJ Reddick - $7.5 million Dan Gadzuric - $7.24 million Jason Kapono - $6.64 million Jermaine O'Neal - $5.77 million Martell Webster - $4.8 million Kendrick Perkins - $4.39 million Jordan Farmar - $3.75 million Dorrell Wright - $3.55 million Spencer Hawes - $2.97 million Brook Lopez - $2.41 million Robin Lopez - $1.87 million Jason Collins - $1.35 million Tim Thomas - $1.35 million Jason Williams - $1.35 million Brian Scalabrine - $1.23 million Jarron Collins - $1.23 million Shelden Williams - $916k Josh McRoberts - $885k #8 Andy Miller negotiated $95.06 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Kevin Garnett - $18.8 million Chauncey Billups - $13.15 million Andre Miller $7.3 million Brendan Haywood - $6.9 million Jared Jeffries - $6.88 million Kyle Lowry - $5.75 million Antonio McDyess - $4.86 million Daniel Gibson - $4.02 million Carlos Delfino - $3.5 million Sebastian Telfair - $2.7 million Rasual Butler - $2.4 million Ersan Ilyasova - $2.32 million Marreese Speights - $1.77 million JJ Hickson - $1.53 million Eric Maynor - $1.42 million James Anderson - $1.36 million Craig Brackins - $1.31 million Malik Allen - $1.3 million Rudy Fernandez - $1.25 million Trevor Booker - $1.24 million BJ Mullens - $1.2 million Serge Ibaka - $1.2 million Aaron grey - $1.06 million Antonie Wright - $993k Gani Lawai - $474k Devin Ebanks - $474k #7 Mark Bartelstein negotiated $97.14 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Danny Granger - $10.97 million David Lee - $10.8 million Mo Williams - $9.3 million James Posey - $6.48 million Darius Songaila - $4.82 million Brad Miller - $4.4 million DeShawn Stevenson - $4.15 million Ronny Turiaf - $4 million Charlie Bell - $3.84 million Will Bynum - $3.5 million Dahntay Jones - $2.5 million Nick Young - $2.63 million Marquis Daniels - $2.47 million Gordon Hayward - $2.36 million Paul George - $2.24 million Louis Amundson - $2.23 million Shannon Brown - $2.2 million Jason Smith - $2.19 million Jared Dudley - $2.15 million Brandon Rush - $2.07 million Eddie House - $1.35 million Brian Cardinal - $1.35 million Kawme Brown - $1.23 million Damion James - $1.16 million Brian Cook - $1.15 million Taj Gibson - $1.12 million DeMarre Carroll - $1.09 million Jordan Crawford - $1.04 million Luther Head - $993k Dominic McGuire - $885k Luke Harangody - $438k Bobby Simmons - $45k Ime Udoka Damien Wilkins #6 Leon Rose negotiated $97.75 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Carmelo Anthony - $17.15 million Chris Paul - $14.94 million LeBron James - $14.5 million Richard Hamilton - $12.65 million Eddy Curry - $11.28 million Andrea Bargnani - $8 million DeSagana Diop - $6.48 million OJ Mayo - $4.46 million Jonny Flynn - $3.19 million Ty Lawson - $1.55 million Eric Bledsoe - $1.49 million Carlos Arroyo - $1.22 million Chris Douglas-Roberts - $854k #5 Bill Duffy negotiated $99.36 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Tayshaun Prince - $11.15 million Steve Nash - $10.31 million Rajon Rondo - $9 million Andris Biedrins - $9 million Marko Jaric - $7.63 million Joel Pryzbilla - $7.41 million Leandro Barbosa - $7.1 million Travis Outlaw - $7 million Jeff Foster - $6.66 million Hakim Warrick - $4 million Al Thornton - $2.81 million Brandon Jennings - $2.33 million Chuck Hayes - $2.3 million Anthony Randolph - $1.97 million Earl Clark - $1.9 million Austin Daye - $1.8 million Luke Babbitt - $1.65 million Anthony Carter - $1.35 million Earl Watson - $1.23 million Francisco Elson - $1.15 million Jawad Williams - $1.03 million Andy Rautins - $600k #4 Rob Pelinka negotiated $121.66 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Kobe Bryant - $24.81 million Carlos Boozer- $14.4 million Andre Iguodala - $12.35 million Chris Kaman - $11.3 million Gerald Wallace - $9.86 million Corey Maggette - $9.6 million Morris Peterson - $6.64 million Sasha Vujacic - $5.48 million Channing Frye - $5.2 million James Harden - $4.3 million Wes Johnson - $3.73 million Derek Fisher - $3.7 million Eric Gordon - $3.02 million Julian Wright - $2.86 million Keyon Dooling - $2.5 million Ed Davis - $1.92 million #3 Jeff Schwartz negotiated $123.57 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Paul Pierce - $13.88 million Al Jefferson - $13 million Tyson Chandler - $12.75 million Emeka Okafor - $11.54 million Jason Kidd - $8.5 million Lamar Odom - $8.2 million Leandro Barbosa - $7.1 million Charlie Villanueva - $7.02 million Blake Griffin - $5.36 million Kyle Korver - $5 million Michael Beasley - $4.96 million Jarrett Jack - $4.86 million Nikola Pekovic - $4 million Kevin Love - $3.64 million Chris Wilcox - $3 million Marco Belinelli - $2.38 million Jerryd Bayless - $2.29 million Cole Aldrich - $2.13 million Tyler Hansbrough - $2 million Hilton Armstrong - $993k AJ Price - $762k Jerry Stackhouse - $210k #2 Dan Fegan negotiated $130.19 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Dwight Howard - $16.51 million Jason Richardson - $14.44 million Troy Murphy - $11.97 million Nene - $11.36 million Kevin Martin - $11.1 million Jason Terry - $10.65 million Shawn Marion - $7.31 million Anderson Varejao - $7 million Al Harrington- $5.77 million Drew Gooden - $5.76 million John Wall - $5.14 million Reggie Evans - $5.08 million Matt Carroll - $4.3 million Yi Jianlian - $4.05 million Kris Humphries - $3.2 million Jrue Holiday - $1.63 million Delonte West - $1.57 million Courtney Lee - $1.35 million Joe Smith - $1.35 million Kyrylo Fesenko - $1.09 million Von Wafer - $916k Darington Hobson - $474k Erick Dampier #1 Arn Tellem negotiated $186.54 million in 2010 player salaries Clients: Pau Gasol - $17.82 million Joe Johnson - $16.32 million Brandon Roy - $13.52 million Antawn Jamison - $13.36 million LaMarcus Aldridge - $10.7 million Mike Dunleavy - $10.56 million TJ Ford - $8.5 million JJ Reddick - $7.5 million Dan Gadzuric - $7.24 million JR Smith - $6.03 million Jermaine O'Neal - $5.77 million Derrick Rose - $5.55 million Al Horford - $5.44 million Mike Miller - $5 million Martell Webster - $4.8 million Kendrick Perkins - $4.39 million Russell Westbrook - $4.02 million Tyreke Evans - $3.88 million Jordan Farmar - $3.75 million Marc Gasol - $3.48 million Tiago Splitter - $3.4 million Danilo Gallinari - $3.3 million Spencer Hawes - $2.97 million Gerald Henderson - $2.1 million Ben Wallace - $2.08 million Xavier Henry - $2.02 million Jason Collins - $1.35 million Tim Thomas - $1.35 million Tracy McGrady - $1.35 million Jamaal Magloire - $1.23 million Brian Scalabrine - $1.23 million Jarron Collins - $1.23 million Etan Thomas - $1.22 million Wayne Ellington - $1.08 million Quincy Pondexter - $1.07 million Shelden Williams - $916k Josh McRoberts - $885k Sean May - $100k Now check out... 