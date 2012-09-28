The 12 Most Overrated Jobs In 2012

The hit television show “Mad Men” presents high-powered ad execs as having glamorous and alluring jobs.



In reality, these sought-after positions aren’t as fascinating as they initially appear — mainly because they share characteristics such as “high levels of stress…dwindling job markets among growing candidate pools,” while others have been “hit hard amid economic turbulence,” according to CareerCast’s recent list on the most overrated jobs in America.

“Poor outlook for future growth, long hours, stress and a multitude of new candidates entering the industry make it especially challenging to break into many of our overrated careers,” says Tony Lee, publisher at CareerCast.com. “Overrated jobs seem attractive from the outside, but often sound better than they really are.”

To create this list, CareerCast used data from surveys that “weighed stress, physical demands and both the current and future employment outlook,” along with data from the Bureau of labour Statistics.

