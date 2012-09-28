The 12 Most Overrated Jobs In 2012

The hit television show “Mad Men” presents high-powered ad execs as having glamorous and alluring jobs.
In reality, these sought-after positions aren’t as fascinating as they initially appear — mainly because they share characteristics such as “high levels of stress…dwindling job markets among growing candidate pools,” while others have been “hit hard amid economic turbulence,” according to CareerCast’s recent list on the most overrated jobs in America.
“Poor outlook for future growth, long hours, stress and a multitude of new candidates entering the industry make it especially challenging to break into many of our overrated careers,” says Tony Lee, publisher at CareerCast.com. “Overrated jobs seem attractive from the outside, but often sound better than they really are.”
To create this list, CareerCast used data from surveys that “weighed stress, physical demands and both the current and future employment outlook,” along with data from the Bureau of labour Statistics.
Median Salary: $67,179
Projected Growth: 22%
Why: 'Psychologists face high stress working with generally difficult clients, while the field's median pay scale and hiring outlook are slightly below comparable positions in the health care industry.'
Median Salary: $45,260
Projected Growth: 44%
Why: 'Event coordinators have many critics to win over with each project, namely the attendees. This lends itself to a stressful work environment -- No. 6 among the most stressful jobs of 2012, in fact. The reward is not necessarily commensurate with the stress, either. The median pay is $45,260, lower than many of the positions in this list.'
Median Salary: $73,179
Projected Growth: 24%
Why: 'The burst of the housing bubble and stagnant growth across most sectors of construction have limited the opportunities for architects in recent years. The industry's outlook is positive per the BLS, but those who do pursue careers there must be ready for high levels of stress and a work environment that ranks poorly, according to our methodology.'
Median Salary: $40,209
Projected Growth: 13%
Why: 'Dwindling opportunities compound the challenges posed to photojournalists. Some are thrown into difficult situations, like natural disasters or wars, making for one of the most taxing work environments of any career. Photojournalists also receive a low median pay when compared to the potential hazards of the job.'
Median Salary: $38,156
Projected Growth: 0%
Why: 'Free travel aside, the economic squeeze on the entire airline industry has trickled down to flight attendants, who have experienced stagnant wages and slowing job opportunities in recent years.'
Median Salary: $92,156
Projected Growth: 21%
Why: 'Stress levels on public relations managers are among the highest of all careers because of demanding media, audience and clients. The pursuit of jobs is also competitive. Public relations also is among the most common majors for recent college graduates, adding more competition into the candidate pool.'
Median Salary: $112,760
Projected Growth: 10%
Why: 'Job prospects for breaking into the field grow increasingly dimmer. The Wall Street Journal reports hiring of recent law school graduates dwindled all the way down to 62 per cent in 2012, a drop-off from 85 per cent a year ago.'
Median Salary: $305,078
Projected Growth: 24%
Why: 'The high stress surgeons face on a daily basis surpasses that of most any other profession. Becoming a surgeon requires exhaustive training, first at the postgraduate level, followed by a residency.'
Median Salary: $70,474
Projected Growth: 15%
Why: 'Despite recent strength, up-and-down markets both domestically and internationally have upped the stress on stockbrokers, and volatility makes failure in the eyes of their clients a more likely possibility for those in the industry.'
Median Salary: $103,158
Projected Growth: 11%
Why: 'The rigors of being a commercial airline pilot make it one of the three most stressful jobs, according to our 2012 rankings. Add a stagnant job market, and the job's inclusion on the list is undeniable.'
Median Salary: $166,141
Projected Growth: 5%
Why: 'Senior corporate executives are tasked with shaping policy that impacts almost every facet of a business. So many make-or-break choices results in a lot of scrutiny, and even more stress on those bearing this responsibility.'
Median Salary: $64,107
Projected Growth:14%
Why: 'Turnover resulting from the pressure of high expectations and the competitive nature of the industry makes advertising agency executive one of the most stressful jobs available. Hiring outlook for the field is also low.'
