The 12 Meanest Things People Said About Ad Agencies This Year

In honour of holiday cheer, staffers at BBH NY created a website that puts all of the most hateful comments trolls left on Ads of the World, Agency Spy, and other advertising blogs on festive Christmas card backgrounds.



Although BBH NY was quick to clarify on Twitter, to virtually everyone who commented about the site, that “Warm Wishes From Adland” wasn’t an official company project.

While the posts are pretty ridiculous, some people on Madison Avenue might be holding their laughs. DDB Chicago executive creative director Paul Tilley committed suicide in 2008, shortly after he was ripped apart in the comments section of an Agency Spy post. While the tragedy isn’t tied to the comments, it did provoke national news outlets to condemn blog trolling culture.

So what were the worst things people said about ad agencies this year?

On some post-election wisdom no one asked for from Jordan Zimmerman, of Omnicom’s Zimmerman, on Agency Spy:

For a Saatchi & Saatchi Colombia print ad on Ads of the World:

When CP+B alum Christopher Dorsey moved to SS+K, someone posted on Agency Spy:

On Deutsch LA’s “Brand Rapper” rap on Agency Spy:

On a MasterCard print ad on Ads of the World:

On an “Absolut Miami” ad posted on Agency Spy:

About a Velveeta ad that “reminds you to eat like that guy at the mall” on Agency Spy

A comment about a Burt’s Bees commercial on Agency Spy:

A comment left on Agency Spy on a post about Deutsch LA’s stunt where people shot up a truck from their home computers:

For a Watta Pure Water ad on Ads of the World that pretends to look up female celebrities’ skirts:

Agency Spy’s post on Second City’s spoof of Mary J. Blige’s Burger King commercial incited:

A comment about a Jim Bean ad on Ads of the World:

