The 12 Japanese Companies Slammed The Hardest By The Disaster

Photo: AP
The massive 8.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northeast Japan on March 11 has taken a major toll on the nation’s biggest industries including auto, consumer and electronics makers.As to be expected, the companies on the Nikkei that are faring the worst in terms of returns feed the supply chains for these industries.
It’s unknown whether these share price losses will actually sink in for some of Japan’s biggest companies, as the company looks likely to rebound in the wake of the earthquake’s destruction.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -23.61%
Type of company: It makes ATM machines and telecommunications equipment
Earthquake impact: Damage to its production site in Fukushima, which manufactures printers and consumables for the Japanese market, could hurt topline growth and the supply chain for electric components may be impacted.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -23.76%
Type of company: Manufacturer and seller of electric components such as switches, sensors, tuners
Earthquake impact: The company has had to shut down a few plants in the Tohoku region which could significantly affect the supply chain for electric components and materials and drive prices up eventually.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -23.99%
Type of company: Direct broadcast satellite television company and it operates SKY PerfecTV!
Earthquake impact: The shortage of satellite space and fuel are two major challenges broadcast companies are facing which can hurt company operations and eventually profits.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -24.30%
Type of company: Manufacturer of zinc, lead and electric component products
Earthquake impact: Short-term demand is expected to fall for base metals like copper and zinc with shutdowns in production at smelter plants in the Tohoku region. The fallout could also hurt exports.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -28.79%
Type of company: Manufacturer of consumer electric components including video game consoles
Earthquake impact: Shutdowns will cause supply disruption which will result in significant price increases eventually for electronics like video games.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -29.21%
Type of company: Operator of amusement facilities including a baseball stadium
Earthquake impact: Damage at any of its facilities causing shutdowns could hurt ticket sales and lower topline growth.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -31.42%
Type of company: Manufactures construction, industrial, medical and other materials.
Earthquake impact: Exports to South Korea and industrial production will be hurt if supply disruption is extended.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -31.77%
Type of company: Manufacturer that provides electronic devices, power distribution systems and home appliances.
Earthquake impact: Factory closures will interrupt the supply chains for navigation systems and LCD screen production which could take a major toll on the makers of smartphones and prices will be driven up.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -32.41%
Type of company: Provides industrial processes to purify steel
Earthquake impact: The impact of the quake is expected to result in significant production cuts in steel's end-user markets, particularly impacting Japan's automotive sector. Re-building may help to compensate.
Price Return between March 11 and 17th: -62.38%
Type of company: The largest electric power company in Japan and the fourth largest in the world
Earthquake impact: The disaster at Tepco's Fukushima nuclear plant will damage the company's image, increase costs for repairs, and may cause irreversible reductions to Japan's power supply capacity.
