The 12 Hottest Consumer Trends Right Now

Trendwatching has a great report out, featuring shoutouts to many awesome ideas and the trends that link them together.



One trend is 24/7 feedback, which includes the Nike + Fuelband bracelet and Babolat’s intellligent tennis racket.

Other trends include artificial scarcity, one touch wonders, and real world liking.

Find a way to implement these trends if you want to get with it.

Check it out:



trendwatching.com’s MINI TRENDS from trendwatching.com

