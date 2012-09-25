The 12 Hottest Consumer Trends Right Now

Trendwatching has a great report out, featuring shoutouts to many awesome ideas and the trends that link them together.
One trend is 24/7 feedback, which includes the Nike + Fuelband bracelet and Babolat’s intellligent tennis racket.
Other trends include artificial scarcity, one touch wonders, and real world liking.
Find a way to implement these trends if you want to get with it.
Check it out:
trendwatching.com’s MINI TRENDS from trendwatching.com
