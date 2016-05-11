The 12 video games that are officially in 'The World Video Game Hall of Fame'

Like baseball, football, and rock & roll, video games have an official hall of fame.

Officially named “The World Video Game Hall of Fame,” the hall is run by The National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. It’s only two years old, and not well publicized, but the second round of games were just inducted last week.

To be considered eligible for induction, games are judged based on the following criteria.

Icon-status: the game is widely recognised and remembered.

Longevity: the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time.

Geographical reach: the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries.

Influence: the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general. A game may be inducted on the basis of this criterion without necessarily having met all of the first three.

After careful consideration, 15 finalists are then chosen and that number is whittled down to six official inductees. Once selected, the games are given an official induction ceremony, and put on display in the museum’s eGameRevolution exhibit.

Here are the games that have made the cut so far.

Doom (1983) YouTube Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001) YouTube The Legend of Zelda (1985) YouTube The Oregon Trail (1971) YouTube Pac-Man (1980) YouTube Pong (1972) YouTube The Sims (2000) YouTube Sonic The Hedgehog (1991) YouTube Space Invaders (1978) YouTube Super Mario Bros. (1985) YouTube Tetris (1989) YouTube World of Warcraft (2004) Blizzard

