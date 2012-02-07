The 12 Crucial Issues Haunting The Eurozone Right Now

Photo: AP/Nikolas Glakoumidis

Although markets have been kind to Italy and Spain recently, most economists agree the crisis is far from over.Greek politicians are still trying to hammer out a deal without jeopardizing their popular support, economy, and bailout funds. Yet troika officials are still vehemently supporting austerity, regardless of signs that more spending cuts are unsustainable.



And despite tentative agreement to move up implementation of a new, permanent eurozone bailout fund and institute a fiscal compact, rough waters are still ahead for the crisis effort.

We’ve compiled a list of all the issues still threatening to derail the monetary union. Read and weep, folks.

