Merry Christmas! Here Are The 12 Creepiest Christmas Movies Of All Time

There’s no shortage of Christmas movie lists that always show feel-good, beloved childhood classics like It’s a Wonderful Life and Charlie Brown’s Christmas.
But what about the darker side of Christmas? (And we don’t just mean dinner with the inlaws!)
From Silent Night, Deadly Night to Santa’s Slay to You Better Watch Out, here are the 12 creepy movies that utilized more terrible puns on Christmas songs than we thought possible.
The (awesome) trailers for all of the movies are included.
This is a remake of the 1974 classic Black Christmas.
Plot: 'The movie takes place at a sorority house where threatening phone calls are coming from inside the house followed by grizzly murders. How many times do we have tell you not to answer the phone and leave the house when this happens?'
Trailer below.
(Source: Cinemaroll.com)
Plot: 'Billy Bob Thornton is Willie, a boozy and bitter mall Santa who, with Tony Cox's sidekick elf, each year uses his access to commit a department-store burglary. He's a funny bastard -- whose dark side is lightened somewhat when he takes a nerdy kid under his stinking armpit -- but what he likes to do with overweight ladies' bottoms is so scary we can't put it on a family site like this one.'
Trailer below.
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Trailer below
Plot: 'Our misfit hero, previously in charge of Halloween -- he does, after all, live in Halloweentown -- stumbles into Christmastown and likes the idea of being Santa a whole lot better. So, he kidnaps St. Nick and takes his place, bestowing a bunch of highly inappropriate gifts on unsuspecting children everywhere.'
Trailer below.
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Plot: 'The focus of this bizarre Finnish fairy tale -- as black as anything the Brothers Grimm could have dreamed up -- is a sinister old codger who chews off ears and whose demon minion kidnaps innocent children. Ho ho no!'
Trailer below.
(Source: NYT)
Plot: 'A young boy is scarred when he catches mummy, um, kissing Daddy dressed Santa Claus. He builds toys to regain the Christmas spirit but nobody appreciates his efforts. Watch as he goes from bitter to disillusioned to an all-out psycho on a Christmas killing spree.'
Trailer below.
(Source: Cinemaroll.com)
Plot: 'Everyone knows there are rules to be followed if you get a pet Mogwai as a Christmas gift. Don't get it wet. Don't feed it after midnight. If you break the rules your Mogwai will spawn hundreds of malicious Gremlins who will terrorize your town.'
Trailer Below.
(Source: Cinemaroll.com)
Plot: 'Perhaps the most fun killer Santa flick of all time, Santa's Slay is the only one that pictures the actual Santa -- not some guy dressed as Santa -- as a murderer…It seems that Santa is actually the spawn of Satan and has only pretended to be nice for the past 1,000 years because he lost a bet with an angel.'
Trailer below.
(Source: About Horror)
Plot: 'This flick portrays St. Nicholas as a murdering bishop who kills children during a full moon on December 5th. (Rated 16A in Netherlands)'
Trailer below (with English subtitles)
(Source: Suite101)
Sint English subbed trailer
Uploaded by blankytwo. - Full seasons and entire episodes online.
Plot: 'A relaxing family Christmas vacation turns into a nightmare when the children turn on their parents' in this British horror film.
Trailer below.
(Source: Suite101)
The mini movie You Better Watch Out is about two disillusioned brothers kidnap a department store Santa.
Trailer below.
(Source: YBWO.com)
Plot: 'A corporate-climbing businesswoman is working late on Christmas Eve. When she's ready to leave and heads to the underground parking garage, she finds herself targeted by a psychopath.'
Trailer below.
(Source: Suite101)
Plot: 'An orphan watches a nun whip two teenagers who were caught having sex. When he grows up he decides he is Santa and continues the nuns good work by chopping up naughty teens with an axe.'
Trailer Below.
(Source: Cinemaroll.com)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.