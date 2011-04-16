The 12 Biggest Sovereign Wealth Funds In The World

Photo: Flickr
Just how rich are those Middle Eastern oil titans? And how much cash does the Chinese government really have to throw around?Sovereign wealth funds have become major players in the world, buying large stakes in companies and giving governments’ exposure to sectors they may otherwise be unable to achieve.
The SWF institute has done research into the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, and with a total of $4 trillion in assets under management, the sector has quite a few titans.
We’ve outlined the biggest here, including who runs the show, and where they get their money from.
Assets: $85 billion
How's it financed: Oil
Fund manager: Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani
Assets: $145.3 billion
How's it financed: Non-commodity
Fund manager: Ding Wei
Assets: $146.5 billion
How's it financed: Non-commodity
Fund manager: Dai Xianglong
Assets: $202.8 billion
How's it financed: Oil
Fund manager: Mustafa Jassem Al‐Shimali
Assets: $247.5 billion
How's it financed: Non-commodity
Fund manager: Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam
Assets: $292.3 billion
How's it financed: Non-commodity
Fund manager: Norman Chan
Assets: $332.4 billion
How's it financed: Non-commodity
Fund manager: Lou Jiwei
Assets: $347.1 billion
How's it financed: Non-commodity
Fund manager: Guo Shuqing
Assets: $556.8 billion
How's it financed: Non-commodity
Fund Manager: Norges Bank Investment Management
Assets: $627 billion
How's it financed: Oil
Fund manager: Khalifa Mohammed al-Kindi
