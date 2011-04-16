The 12 Biggest Sovereign Wealth Funds In The World

Just how rich are those Middle Eastern oil titans? And how much cash does the Chinese government really have to throw around?Sovereign wealth funds have become major players in the world, buying large stakes in companies and giving governments’ exposure to sectors they may otherwise be unable to achieve.

The SWF institute has done research into the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, and with a total of $4 trillion in assets under management, the sector has quite a few titans.

We’ve outlined the biggest here, including who runs the show, and where they get their money from.

#12 Qatar Investment Authority

Assets: $85 billion

How's it financed: Oil

Fund manager: Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani

#11 National Welfare Fund

Assets: $142.5 billion

How's it financed: Oil

Fund manager: Kairat Kelimbetov

#10 Temasek Holdings

Assets: $145.3 billion

How's it financed: Non-commodity

Fund manager: Ding Wei

#10 National Social Security Fund

Assets: $146.5 billion

How's it financed: Non-commodity

Fund manager: Dai Xianglong

#9 Kuwait Investment Authority

Assets: $202.8 billion

How's it financed: Oil

Fund manager: Mustafa Jassem Al‐Shimali

#7 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation

Assets: $247.5 billion

How's it financed: Non-commodity

Fund manager: Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam

#6 Hong Kong Monetary Authority Investment Portfolio

Assets: $292.3 billion

How's it financed: Non-commodity

Fund manager: Norman Chan

#5 China Investment Company

Assets: $332.4 billion

How's it financed: Non-commodity

Fund manager: Lou Jiwei

#4 SAFE Investment Company

Assets: $347.1 billion

How's it financed: Non-commodity

Fund manager: Guo Shuqing

#3 SAMA Foreign Holdings

Assets: $439.1 billion

How's it financed: Oil

Fund manager: Dr. Al-Jasser

#2 Government Pension Fund - Global

Assets: $556.8 billion

How's it financed: Non-commodity

Fund Manager: Norges Bank Investment Management

#1 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Assets: $627 billion

How's it financed: Oil

Fund manager: Khalifa Mohammed al-Kindi

What about those countries in less fortunate financial situations?

