The 12 best tweets about the coronavirus vaccine as Pfizer's shot is rolled out and Moderna's comes close to authorization

Jon Cherry/Getty Images Jason Smith showed off his bandage after getting vaccinated at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Doctors, journalists, and other Twitter users have shared their thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine.

Through memes and more, they have expressed excitement, impatience, and disbelief at the vaccine development process.

Not everyone is ready to get their shots, but Twitter users were quick to make fun of those who don’t want the vaccine and have made other questionable choices.

The speedy development and approval of the coronavirus vaccine has given people plenty to tweet about.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday, making it the first candidate approved for use in the US.

Healthcare workers were the first Americans to receive the vaccine on Monday, and long-term care facility residents and staff will get it next. Some physicians have taken to Twitter to celebrate, while others are still eagerly awaiting their shots.

In the tweet below, Canadian doctor Ilan Schwartz riffed off a video of Gwyneth Paltrow, who has pitched herself as a health influencer despite having no medical qualifications.

Healthcare workers after getting their COVID19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/6CCOX8kohV — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) December 15, 2020

Most adults in the US will have to wait until summer 2021 to get vaccinated, so there are still many months of mask-wearing and social distancing ahead. People should be prepared for a winter of waiting at home, even if there is an end in sight.

Waiting for that vaccine like pic.twitter.com/wnEIA0aYsJ — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) December 14, 2020

Still, the timing of the vaccine’s approval has brought some hope during an otherwise bleak holiday season. Nearly 3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will have shipped by Wednesday, and there are another 2.9 million doses on hand for the second round of shots, Business Insider’s Andy Dunn reported.

Christmas normally vs Christmas this year: pic.twitter.com/dCW8B2zhYQ — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) December 2, 2020

Here are nine more tweets about the coronavirus vaccine, from excitement over rollout to Pfizer and Moderna’s race for approval.

Some people hyped up the first stage of vaccine rollout like a basketball game

They put the NBA on ESPN theme song on a vaccine entrance and this is currently my favorite video on the Internet. pic.twitter.com/ag8jBpD78Q — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) December 15, 2020

Others compared the vaccines’ successes in trials to a work of art

The graph pictured shows the per cent of people who contracted COVID-19 after getting Moderna’s vaccine in trials (red line) compared to those who received a placebo and got sick (blue line), per a briefing document shared with the FDA.

Some pledged to honour Moderna, one of the companies that created a COVID vaccine, in a personal way

“Peloton!! Moderna!! It’s suppertime!!!” – me in 2034 calling my children in for suppertime — julia shiplett (@juliashiplett) December 14, 2020

There’s plenty of advice for people who aren’t excited to get their shots

I have a Facebook pal from the old days in my pub screaming about “am not taking a vaccine, you don’t know what’s in it” this is the same guy who used to buy ecstasy pills off a one eyed guy called Ganga Gary. — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 2, 2020

ATTN: Guy who drank tequila from a ceramic skull found in the basement of a college house party thinks the COVID vaccine is “a bad idea” — jordan (@jordan_stratton) December 5, 2020

Some people worry that vaccines have microchips in them that will track them Their phones: pic.twitter.com/FMDCPeUiVh — Zulian (@ZulianJoubert) August 14, 2020

Twitter has been following the race to a vaccine ever since Pfizer and Moderna released prelimary results of clinical trials

pfizer vs moderna… a classic jacob vs edward choice — dr baltimore crabs (@okmikaela) November 17, 2020

Pfizer, when they learned that the Moderna vaccine is slightly more effective and doesn’t require a -80 cold chain pic.twitter.com/LteO41OzUb — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) November 17, 2020

