The 12 Best Sushi Restaurants In New York City

New York City may have a sushi restaurant on every other block, but quality and freshness varies widely.
To be sure you’re only experiencing the very best sushi in New York City, we turned to the experts at The Infatuation to help us compile a list of all the city’s best sushi spots.
Many of them are “omakase,” or chef’s selection, which are usually a series of dishes progressing from lightest to heaviest fare. All of them, however, are delicious.
So get out your chopsticks and enjoy.
The entire restaurant is only 10 seats around a counter -- seats that are extremely difficult to reserve. That's because the sushi here is so good. It's reasonably priced, too, at $US50 for the basic omakase. And it's BYOS (bring your own sake), which is fun.
130 St. Marks Pl.
Another chef's counter, Kura seats 13 and also serves a great omakase selection. This place is New York's best-kept sushi secret: they have no Instagram account, no Facebook, nor even a website. According to The Infatuation's Andrew Steinthal, they don't even have 'a damn sign.'
But they hardly need the promotion -- those in the know know this place is good, and it's booked up almost every night.
This is an upscale restaurant with top notch food -- and the prices to match. Their fish is tasty, fresh, and authentic.
It's the sort of place you take somebody you really want to impress. But unless you or your date is a world-class sushi connoisseur, you may want to consider a more affordable spot.
172 Thompson St.
Walk by this Greenwich Village spot on any given night and it will most likely have a line right out the door. The place is nothing fancy, but the food is to die for. The sashimi melts in your mouth, according to The Infatuation's Christ Stang, and the hand rolls are 'delicate and perfectly assembled.'
The Infatuation calls Kanoyama a diamond in the rough. It's a low key spot that serves fresh fish imported daily. But try to get there during the week because the place fills up on weekends and they don't take reservations.
The Infatuation recommends their baby octopus.
Sushi Dojo is tasting and not overly pricey. Their 10-piece omakase costs $US45 but best of all they have an in-house sake expert. The omakase is a great option, but if you're really feeling adventurous, go for the slow poached octopus. (The Infatuation's Chris Stang says you have to be pretty brave to try it, unless you were born on a fishing boat.)
1143 1st Ave.
Ever have a late-night sushi craving? Maybe on your way home after a night out? Sushi Seki is the spot for you -- they keep late hours but the food is good no matter the time of day. The Infatuation recommends the salmon with sautéed tomato or the baby yellowtail with jalapeño sauce.
David Bouley's Brushstroke restaurant is good, but what's even better is chef Eiji Ichimura's 8-person omakase bar inside of Brushstroke. There is no menu here -- it's all chef's selection (starting at $US150), but rest assured you will not be disappointed. Sit back, relax, and prepare your chopsticks.
Sushi of Gari is a total classic. Master chef Masatoshi 'Gari' Sugio has trained other sushi chefs around the city (including the one who started Sushi Seki) -- so you know this place is the best of the best. A favourite here is the lightly deep fried shrimp and vegetable tempura (it's a sharing dish).
This sushi spot has an elaborate menu with some fish, according to The Infatuation, that you won't have heard of 'unless you majored in Marine Biology. If you're feeling overwhelmed, go for the omakase. You can't go wrong.
Ushiwakamaru is an under-the-radar spot but The Infatuation says it's one of the 'better' true sushi experiences in town. The omakase costs $US75-$US100 per head and it's a solid meal. The Infatuation particularly likes the mackerel and needlefish.
Soto is a minimal, modern sushi spot in the West Village. The omakase is always a safe bet here, but so are the hot and cold dishes on the menu. 'Each dish is intensely labored over and dressed up with all manner of glazes, reductions, and sauces, and then topped with roe and caviar,' wrote The Infatuation's Andrew Steinthal. Mmmm.
