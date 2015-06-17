The 12 best restaurant and bar designs in Australia

Les Haras, winner of the Restaurant and Bar Design Awards 2014. Photo: Supplied

This year’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards has picked out the cream of the crop from established food and beverage spaces around the world.

The annual competition, which sees entries from over 70 countries, has released its shortlist of the best designs from pop-ups and burger vans through to Michelin-starred establishments.

There were 8 Australian restaurants and 4 bars this year. The new faces include Merivale’s beachside venue, Coogee Pavilion, and rustic-chic pasta joint ACME.

Last year, Michelin-star restaurant Les Haras de Strasbourg in France took out the crown, while China’s FEI showcased the best interior design for a bar.

Here are all the Australian entries in the shortlist.

1. Stillery Gin, Sydney. Photo: Supplied. 2. Greene Street Juice Co., Melbourne. Photo: Supplied. 3. ACME, Sydney. Photo: Supplied. 4. Kiyomi, Gold Coast. Photo: Supplied. 5. Sean's Kitchen, Adelaide. Photo: Supplied. 6. George Hotel Bar, Melbourne. Photo: Supplied. 7. Archie Rose Distilling Co., Sydney. Photo: Supplied. 8. Coogee Pavilion, Sydney. Photo: Supplied. 9. Parwana Kutchi Deli, Adelaide. Photo: Supplied. 10. Kazbah Souk, Sydney. Photo: Supplied. 11. Vivo Cucina, Gold Coast. Photo: Supplied. 12. Bondi’s Best, Sydney. Photo: Supplied.

