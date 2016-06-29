The 12 best games that aren't about killing stuff

The Fullbright Company

Originally released in 2013, 'Gone Home' is a first-person video game about exploration. At least, that's 'Gone Home' on paper -- in reality, it's a genre-defying experience unlike anything else in video games.

In 'Gone Home,' you play as Kaitlin, a young woman recently returned home from a trip to Europe. You're the only one home, and as you wander the house's various rooms, you'll find diary entries and see photographs that give you increasingly clear ideas about this family and their secrets.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC/Mac/Linux