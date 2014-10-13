The 12 Best News And Reading Apps In The World

Whether you’re at home or on the go, it’s always handy to have something to read.

We’ve already put together the definitive list of the best mobile apps out right now, but this collection focuses on the best news and reading apps around.

From e-books to Reddit to breaking news, these apps will help you stay on top of the stories everybody is talking about.

Never miss another of Reddit's famous AMA interviews with the Ask Me Anything app. Everyone from Woody Harrelson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and President Obama have participated in Reddit's popular AMA interviews, where commenters can submit questions for the chance for a direct answer. Since Reddit can appear cluttered and confusing for new users, Ask Me Anything organizes the interviews in an easy-to-peruse format, even alerting you to new AMAs and allowing you to explore past ones, too. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Tweetbot is a great alternative to Twitter. Tweetbot is a fantastic way to customise your Twitter experience. With two extra tabs that can be tailored to your liking, it's simple and easy to stay on top of all incoming activity on Twitter. An extra bonus is the ability to mute people without unfollowing them. Price: $2.99 (iPad), $US4.99 (iOS), $US19.99 (Mac) Paper by Facebook combines your Newsfeed and current events in an elegant way. Paper by Facebook is a new way to ingest all of the stories you see on Facebook, whether they be from your friends or a newspaper. Paper features an incredible attention to detail, getting rid of the clutter of your Facebook Newsfeed and instead focusing on the pictures and words of each post. You can post directly to Facebook from within the app, or customise the topics you'll see with a nifty carousel that lets you mix culture, science, news, and whatever other topics are up your alley. Price: Free (iOS) Yahoo News Digest turns browsing the news into a beautiful experience. Yahoo News Digest sends you two curated digests of 7-10 articles each day: once in the morning and once in the evening. The articles pull from multiple sources, including essential factual nuggets called 'atoms' that give you all you need to know in a beautiful format. It's arguably the best-looking news app out there. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Twitterific is great for staying on top of your Twitter timeline. Twitterrific features a unified timeline that streams the latest activity so you don't have to refresh your Twitter feed. You can also 'muffle' hashtags, users, or URLs. At night, Twitterrific even turns on dark mode for you so it's easier on the eyes. Price: Free (iOS), $US4.99 (Mac) Kindle's app is great for keeping the bookworm in you alive. The Kindle app gives you access to Amazon's extensive ecosystem of over 1 million e-books. There are plenty of magazines, newspapers, and textbooks as well, and the app will keep track of your place when you're reading, making it easy to switch between devices. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get access to Kindle's Lending Library, which lets you borrow one book at a time from a selection of titles, and there's always Kindle Unlimited if you want a Netflix-esque service, but for books. Price: Free (iOS, Android, Windows Phone) Circa News distills the world's news down to the facts so you can stay informed on the go. Circa News keeps it brief, making it the perfect app to stay on top of the news on the go. Circa's editorial team artfully reports the latest news stories, focusing on just the facts so you're quickly caught up. If you're on the go, you can read articles offline, too, and if you've been following a particular story, you can choose to be updated if it develops further. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Apple's iBooks app is an easy way to read books on the go. Apple iBooks is always bound to have the latest bestseller, and there are also plenty of interactive ebooks and textbooks that will take advantage of your iPad or iPhone's touchscreen. Another great feature is the ability to open ePub and PDFs, and your page is always saved when you sync over iCloud. Price: Free (iOS) Digg is the best app for staying on top of your RSS feed. After the death of Google Reader, the world now relies on Digg's reader app to wrangle what's happening on the internet into a tidy, readable format. Digg does all of this and more, allowing you to import feeds from any news site and view them in a clean interface, now with video. The app even has a section full of stories curated by Digg's editorial staff. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Nook is flexible in the formats it reads and comes with some unique perks. Nook is a fan-favourite for being flexible in the ebook formats it reads. You can open ePub and PDFs, and there's over 1 million free titles in the Nook store, and you can try over 1,000 magazines and newspapers free of charge for 14 days. There's also a great Nook LendMe feature that let's you loan out a book once to any of your friends. Price: Free (iOS, Android) AP Mobile is still the best app for keeping up with breaking news. The Associated Press claims to be 'where the News gets its news,' and there's no better place to stay up to date on the latest breaking local and national news. You can customise what kind of stories are in your feed, and the app constantly refreshes so you don't miss any new developments. Price: Free (Android, iOS, Windows Phone) Alien Blue is the best app out there for browsing Reddit on the go. Reddit, the so-called 'front page of the internet,' is an ever-changing ecosystem of interesting articles, pictures, and discussions, but it's notoriously messy to browse on your smartphone. Alien Blue fixes that, wrapping Reddit's content into an eye-catching design that brings to focus the essentials information like photos, post titles, and comments. Price: Free (iOS), $US3.99 (iPad)

