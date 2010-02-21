The 12 Best New Phones You Can't Buy

Why You Want It: It's like an HTC Hero, except with Android 2.1, an OLED screen, and a brushed-to-perfection aluminium body, which may be the most stylistically interesting design choice HTC has ever made.

Why You Can't Have It: European availability starts in April, and this phone could see a later US release date like the Hero did, though HTC hasn't given any indication that this is true. Here's the thing: Remember how Sprint uglified the original Hero? I wouldn't put it past them, and more generally HTC, to tone this thing down (read: ruin it) in the unlikely event of a US release.