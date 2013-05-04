The 12 Best Margaritas In NYC For Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday, which gives us all an excuse to down some tequila shots and margaritas before it’s even 2 PM.
So in anticipation of the May 5th celebration, we took an office poll and made a list of 12 of our favourite margaritas around NYC.
Some of these are fruity, some are crazy strong, and still others are classically delicious with fresh lime juice and the very best Tequila.
Did we miss a great one? Sound off in the comments below.
105 1st Ave.
If you're looking for a tasty, strong, and classic margarita, Empellón Cocina has you covered.
Enjoy your House Classic $12 margarita with their fresh guacamole and pickled jalapenos.
Multiple locations, including 675 Hudson St.
There are a lot of delicious, fruity margaritas in NYC, but Dos Caminos always serves them strong and not-too-sweet.
A few must-try versions include the prickly pear for $11, and the blood orange, lychee, and passion fruit for $12.
158 Ludlow St.
Just having one of Pianos margaritas will have you feeling buzzed.
We recommend stopping at your second $3 drink, though -- things can get hazy from there on out.
757 Fulton St.
The $9 margaritas at the seasonal Habana Outpost are made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, sauza hornitos, and triple sec.
Order one with their famous Mexican-style corn and Cuban sandwich for a hard-to-beat meal.
Multiple locations, including 322 W. 50th St.
This cheap haven for Mexican food now has six locations in the city with $4 margaritas in flavours like mango and strawberry.
But it's the $7.50 'Bull Dog' margs at Blockheads -- complete with an upside down Corona -- that are a crowd favourite here.
140 7th Ave. S.
The Agave restaurant and tequila bar has a few cocktail options to choose from, but the $12 Acapulco Spice is the hottest ticket on the menu.
It's made with jalapeno infused tequila, cointreau, fresh lime juice, and jalapenos. This will really kick your taste buds into high-gear.
Multiple locations, including 645 Manhattan Ave.
This fast-growing Cal-Mex restaurant now has four locations and three food carts in the city, including in Brooklyn's Greenpoint, Red Hook, and at the Barclays centre.
The margaritas are $7 a piece at Calexico, unless it's during the twice-daily happy hours when drinks are 2-for-1.
Can't argue with $3.50 margs.
179 Ave. B
The $10 margaritas at Mercadito can be rimmed with 'smoked' salt with an extra shot of mezcal for $3 extra. It adds a smokey flavour when you're sipping your drink.
It may sound a little weird, but tequila, mezcal, and smoked salt are actually a match made in heaven.
La Superior makes a few tasty concoctions, but the $10 tamarind margarita is like nothing you've tasted before.
It's hard to describe, but it tastes sweet with a sour aftertaste and a little bit of hot sauce.
When you factor in the lime and salt, your mouth wont know what hit it.
Multiple locations, including 61 Columbus Ave.
Rosa Mexicano is in 10 cities around the US, with three restaurants in NYC alone.
All of their margs are something special, but it's $13 La Únnica with 1800 reposado tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and organic agave that takes the title of 'most luxe.'
762 Ninth Ave.
There are three sizes for cocktails here, but the biggest is 'La Mama,' clocking in at 27 ounces. Ordering one of these at Arriba Arriba is like having a pitcher to yourself.
You can order a frozen margarita La Mama for $16 or one on the rocks for $18.
520 Henry St.
Bar Bruno has some great drinks, but the best is the Miss Margarita with salted chilli rim for $10.
The spicy and salty rim perfectly complements the tequila, hibiscus and lime juice in the rest of the cocktail. This is one drink that tastes like summer!
