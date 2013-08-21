The 12 Best-Looking Apps On Android

For some reason, Android just can’t seem to shake its reputation for having worse apps than iOS.

While the iPhone got a jump-start on app development by opening the doors to developers in 2008, Android app makers have done an amazing job at playing catch-up.

From tracking your heart rate when you exercise to buying shoes, developers have created apps that take advantage of the features that make Android unique, including the minimalist aesthetic of the operating system itself and the large screens that are prevalent on many flagship devices from the biggest manufacturers.

That’s why Google’s Abhilash Kuduvalli created Android Niceties, a Tumblr page where he curates the Android apps with the best design. He hopes it can cause “inspiration and insight into Android UI conventions” for those looking at developing on the platform. We decided to follow his lead and picked out what we think are his best examples.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.