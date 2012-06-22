The 12 Best Fast Food Chains To Work For

Photo: By rwentechaney on Flickr

Fast food jobs are infamous for incredibly high turnover rates, annoying customers and low pay. Even at the manager level, things can be pretty rough.But after all, some fast food gigs are better than others.



We turned to Glassdoor to find out which fast food chains employees like the most. The report is based on employee feedback shared on Glassdoor over the past 12 months.

In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A topped the list. One Chick-fil-A employee pointed out that the essentials are what’s really important important. “At Chick-Fil-A I have meet great people, received free meals, always guaranteed off on Sunday, always have good food, it’s a clean place to work,” said the employee.

Who else made the top 12? Take a look.

