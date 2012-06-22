The 12 Best Fast Food Chains To Work For

Kim Bhasin, Vivian Giang
chick fil a

Fast food jobs are infamous for incredibly high turnover rates, annoying customers and low pay. Even at the manager level, things can be pretty rough.But after all, some fast food gigs are better than others. 

We turned to Glassdoor to find out which fast food chains employees like the most. The report is based on employee feedback shared on Glassdoor over the past 12 months.

In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A topped the list. One Chick-fil-A employee pointed out that the essentials are what’s really important important. “At Chick-Fil-A I have meet great people, received free meals, always guaranteed off on Sunday, always have good food, it’s a clean place to work,” said the employee.

Who else made the top 12? Take a look.

#T-10 McDonald's

Company rating: 2.9 per cent

CEO: Jim Skinner

CEO approval rating: 67 per cent


#T-10 Wendy's

Company rating: 2.9 per cent

CEO: Emil Brolick

CEO approval rating: n/a

#T-10 Domino's

Company rating: 2.9 per cent

CEO: J. Patrick Doyle

CEO approval rating: 65 per cent

#T-7 Boston Market

Company rating: 3.0 per cent

CEO: George Michel

CEO approval rating: 64 per cent

#T-7 Dairy Queen

Company rating: 3.0 per cent

CEO: John Gainor

CEO approval rating: n/a

#T-7 Sonic

Company rating: 3.0 per cent

CEO: Cliff Hudson

CEO approval rating: n/a

#6 Subway

Company rating: 3.1 per cent

CEO: Fred DeLuca

CEO approval rating: 72 per cent

#T-3 Jimmy John's

Company rating: 3.2 per cent

CEO: Jimmy Liautaud

CEO approval rating: 55 per cent


#T-3 Arby's

Company rating: 3.2 per cent

CEO: Roland Smith

CEO approval rating: 69 per cent

#T-3 Taco Bell

Company rating: 3.2 per cent

CEO: Greg Creed

CEO approval rating: 71 per cent

#2 Chick-Fil-A

Company rating: 3.7 per cent

CEO: S. Truett Cathy

CEO approval rating: 88 per cent

#1 In-N-Out Burger

Company rating: 4.0 per cent

CEO: Lynsi Martinez

CEO approval rating: 93 per cent

