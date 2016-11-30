The 12 Australian energy and resources startups selected for the Energise accelerator program

Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images

KPMG today announced the 12 Australian energy and natural resources startups chosen for Energise, the second generation of the successful accelerator program.

Seven companies will be based in Perth and five in Brisbane to take part in an intensive program starting today and running to early 2017 to develop and commercialise their products.

The program is supported by energy and natural resources companies including Woodside, Wesfarmers, South32 and Chevron Australia.

Energise will culminate with a graduation night where each startup will pitch to investors, industry partners and guests. Last year eight startups secured more than $450,000 of new contracts within 12 weeks of starting the program.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the quality of applicants this year, with some excellent startups ready to transform the resources and energy sector,” says Gary Smith, KPMG WA chairman.

“We’ve selected the Energise cohort based on feedback from our corporate partners and other experts on how new ideas and technologies can help tackle the industry’s productivity, efficiency and innovation challenges.”

The startups selected:

Brisbane:

Encoin: Using blockchain technology to accelerate adoption of renewable energy. Encoin is an energy token (cryptocurrency) that rewards distributed energy generation and storage.

Energetique: High performance battery systems designed to deliver next generation motive technologies and leading-edge Internet of Things connectivity to primary industries, military, utilities and government.

MOVUS: Creators of the FitMachine, which allows continuous 24/7 real-time monitoring of equipment, without the need for remote inspections.

Ozius Spatial: Creators of Naxia, a quantum improvement over traditional methods of environmental monitoring, supporting superior land management decisions for energy utilities and miners.

Petra Data Science: Extracts value from mining data assets using machine learning, data science and visualisation to develop easy-to-implement analytics and prediction solutions.

Perth:

Artes Global Group: Creator of GotSkill, an online platform where skilled workers manage their verified skills and connect with employers, recruiters and training institutes.

Clearview Well Services: Developed a multifunction tool for surveying and cleaning of oil and gas wells, and associated equipment in well production and performance that will generate significant cost savings in the drilling and operation of their wells.

EPC Technologies: Provides products and services focusing on clean energy optimisation and monetisation.

Fleet Engineering: developing a software suite for managing fleets of assets, field staff and jobs, to help fleet managers and dispatchers understand and improve the cost and performance of their business.

Safescape: Provides smart and practical solutions to the minerals sector including Edge Protector, a system for improved edge protection in open pit mines.

Tap into Safety: Interactive hazard perception and safety induction applications, using patented methodology which is underpinned by 10 years of university research. Tap into Safety improves safety knowledge retention by 90% and leads to a reduction in workplace injuries by over 10%.

Transpiro: provides a patented service of using plant transpiration to detect chemicals in the ground.

The startups at Energise get access to a mentor panel which includes expertise from international and local entrepreneurs and innovation specialists.

KPMG Australia is also providing support including company set-up, product development and market insight.

Ashley Brown, the Energise program director, says the scale of the success of last year demonstrates the vast opportunities for startups to solve some of the sector’s major problems.

“This time, we are continuing the journey by focusing on supporting both startups and our corporate partners on how to make innovation a reality,” Brown says.

“For both sides of the equation it’s a win-win situation — and we expect to see some really exciting new technology and approaches brought to life during Energise.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.