The $110,000 Danish loudspeakers for the audiophile who has everything

Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 90 speakers.

Long before Steve Jobs turned Apple into a design fetish, Danish audiovisual designers Bang & Olufsen were producing elegant looking products that combined a sleek aesthetic the latest in electronic innovation.

The company celebrates its 90th anniversary in November and to mark the occasion released a striking new pair of loudspeakers, the BeoLab 90, with the special occasion price tag of $AU110,000 per pair.

B&O CEO Tue Mantoni claimed its the most powerful digital loudspeaker ever designed for home use in an impressive combination of technology and design.

“BeoLab 90 is the future of sound. This intelligent loudspeaker measures the acoustical effects of its surroundings and directs superb sound to your favourite listening position. You do not have to be close to the speaker or even in front of it to get an excellent sound experience,” Mantoni said.

It looks a bit like something you’d stumble across on The Martian, a 1.23-metre-tall, 137kg within geometric tower with 360-degree design that crams in 18 speakers – 7 tweeters. 7 mid-range and 4 woofers – to generate a whopping 8,200 watts that will basically follow you around the room.

There are a couple of functions to get the audio geeks excited – “beam width control”, which enables you to change the width of the sound beam to suit different listening situations, from a cinematic wide sound setting to a focussed sweet spot; and “active room compensation”, which compensates for a bunch of acoustic factors in a room, from the furniture to where you are when listening.

The BeoLab 90 hit Australian B&O stores on November 17, the 90th anniversary. They’re being produced on a “made to order” basis, so if you hurry, Santa might bring them for Christmas.

Here’s the video on where your money goes:

