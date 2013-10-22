The 11-Year-Old Accused Of Lighting A Fire Has Been Placed Under House Arrest

Photo: Getty/Lisa Maree Williams

An 11-year-old who was arrested and charged over a fire which destroyed 5000 hectares of land in New South Wales has been placed under house arrest until he re-appears in court next month.

The boy — who can’t be named for legal reason — will argue that another child lit the fire, according to The ABC.

According to AAP, his father cried in court as not guilty please were entered. He will live with his mother until his next court appearance.

He is allowed to leave the house with his mum or an authorised adult, according to The ABC’s report.

Police allege that he used a lighter to set an old mattress on fire at Ramond Terrace last week, and then later allegedly lit another fire at Heatherbrae.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy is also due in court after being charged by police over the same incident.

More than 200 homes have been destroyed by fires across New South Wales, with the blazes described as the worst in a decade. The damage bill is currently at more than $100 million.

