Twitter Expediting The Death Of Hugo Chavez's 11-Year Old Economic Experiment

Venezuela’s 11-year economic experiment with Hugo Chavez’s ‘Bolivarian Revolution’ is on its death bed these days given the horrendous economic results that are increasingly hard to deny.



Venezuelans have long caught on to the ruse, with Chavez’s approval rating below 50% according to the Washington Post.

Across Latin America, only 27% have a favourable opinion of the leader and far more importantly, Chavez’s low-income base is now watching their buying power being rapidly eroded by Venezuela’s 25% inflation.

So far Chavez has tightened the noose around Venezuelan media in a bid to contain the full extent of Venezuela’s economic disaster which includes electricity, food, and water shortages. Yet interestingly, bearing similarities to Iran, twitter is filling the media gap and helping to expedite his regime’s eventual demise.

FOX:

Student protesters have organised their efforts by planning their demonstrations on Twitter, which is serving as both a public message-board for activists and a storing house for images of the worst of the violence.

…

Chavez has fought back by declaring that “using Twitter, the Internet (and) text messaging” to criticise or oppose his increasingly authoritarian regime “is terrorism,” a comment that recalls the looming threats of his allies in Iran, whose bloody crackdown on physical and electronic dissent may be blazing a trail for the Latin strongman.

Venezuelan journalist Nelson Bocaranda told El Nuevo Herald that the government has launched an army of Twitter users to bring down online networks and try to infiltrate student groups.

For Venezuela’s economy and people, the faster twitter works its magic the better. Read more here >

