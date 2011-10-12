The Worst Questions To Ask During A Job Interview

Photo: Flickr

During a job interview, the questions you ask are just as important as the answers you provide. One poorly-thought-out question could nix your chances of landing a job.”What will stick with a potential employer is that you asked the right questions, paid close attention to the answers and really fathomed what their organisation is all about,” says headhunter Mark Jaffe of Wyatt & Jaffe.



To help you avoid catastrophe, we’ve compiled a list of the worst questions you can ask during a job interview.

Good luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.