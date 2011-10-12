The Worst Questions To Ask During A Job Interview

Photo: Flickr
During a job interview, the questions you ask are just as important as the answers you provide. One poorly-thought-out question could nix your chances of landing a job.”What will stick with a potential employer is that you asked the right questions, paid close attention to the answers and really fathomed what their organisation is all about,” says headhunter Mark Jaffe of Wyatt & Jaffe.
To help you avoid catastrophe, we’ve compiled a list of the worst questions you can ask during a job interview.
Good luck.
Asking about job perks early on will make you appear self-indulgent.
'It's kind of weird when someone gets into the nitty-gritty of the benefits,' says Alison Green, from Ask A Manager. 'I've had people ask me who the health care provider is, if we have dental plans, how many vacation days we offer.'
Once you're offered the job, that's when discussion about benefits starts.
Hopefully you've already done your research on the company. Ask more specific questions that show you've done your research.
Instead, ask what a typical day looks like, reports CNN/Career Builder. This way, you'll learn more about your daily responsibilities, including who you'll be interacting with -- and perhaps if people often work overtime.
Rephrase this with, 'Am I replacing someone or is this a new position?' That way, you put a positive spin on the question, and you'll know whether you'll be blazing new territory or working within established parameters, reports CNN/Career Builder.
This puts a lot of unnecessary pressure on your potential employer. If he or she thinks you'd be good, they'll let you know. Focus on selling yourself, suggests CNN/Career Builder.
This question makes you look inflexible. Wait for your potential employer to bring these topics up, according to John Kador, who is the author of 301 Best Questions To Ask On Your Interview (via Monster).
Never ask about this during a first interview. Better yet, wait for your interviewer to ask you about salary range, reports Yahoo Finance.
Don't ask this, or glance at your watch or cell phone during the interview. Generally, the longer an interview takes, the better. If you're already asking how much work you need to put in, you'll be seen as a whiner, not a winner, says JPC Services.
This makes it appear as though you're the type to skirt responsibility. Unless telecommuting or flex time was mentioned in the job description or your prospective employer brought it up, skip this one.
Stay away from questions on your growth opportunities in the company, says career coach Jeff Neil. This will make your interviewer question your intentions.
