11 Horrible Mistakes In Tech That Vaporized Billions And Billions Of Dollars

Cost: $2 billion--and counting.

Remember Jaiku? What people don't remember about this microblogging service is that it was actually growing much faster than Twitter for a while. To compete with Twitter, Google bought Jaiku. And then shut it down.

Of course there's no way to know if Jaiku would have been as successful as Twitter, but only hindsight makes that seem inevitable. With Twitter being down through most of 2008, if there had been a good alternative around maybe people would have switched en masse. Twitter is worth around $4 billion these days. With a 50% probablity that Jaiku could have beaten Twitter, that looks like a $2 billion mistake for Google.