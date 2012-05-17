The 9 Lies That Cost Skechers $40 Million

Photo: Zappos

Earlier today, the Federal Trade Commission announced that Skechers paid a $40 million settlement for its deceptive advertising for Shape-ups, Resistance Runner, Toners, and Tone-ups.According to the FTC, Skechers exaggerated claims regarding the shoes’ effectiveness, specifically the ability to tone your body and lose weight. This is not exactly groundbreaking: Reebok shelled out $25 million for falsely advertising that its shoes guaranteed “a better butt with every step.”



For the past three years, Skechers used celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Brooke Burke, and Wayne Gretzky to promote a product the government determined doesn’t really work.

Consumers are encouraged to request a refund as part of the settlement.

