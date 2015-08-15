The 11 top-grossing video games of all time

The video game industry is serious business. Analysts estimate that the video game industry is going to pull in north of $US100 billion in revenues in 2015.

These are the highest-grossing games of all time, using the most recently available data from the Video Game Sales Wiki and Encylopedia Gamia, and adjusted for inflation in 2015.

11. Westward Journey series (PC, 2001) -- $3.9 billion NetEase This series of online roleplaying games is unknown in the Western Hemisphere, but it's a huge hit in its native China, where developer NetEase says it has 310 million users across its three games. 10. Dungeon Fighter Online (PC, 2005) -- $4 billion Neople This Korean online beat-em-up game never really caught on in America. But in South Korea, it's popular enough to still be played competitively. 9. Donkey Kong (Arcade/NES/Coleco, 1981) -- $4.4 billion YouTube Nintendo's Donkey Kong was Mario's first appearance (he was called Jumpman), and still one of his biggest hits. 7. Lineage series (PC, 1998) -- $5.7 billion NCSoft The cast of Lineage 2. Another online RPG hailing from South Korea, this series developed by NCSoft is played by as many as 14 million users, making its money from optional in-game purchases. 6. Wii Sports (Wii, 2006) -- $6 billion Screenshot Wii Sports was packaged with the original Nintendo Wii console, making it synonymous with the system and its motion-tracking controllers. 5. CrossFire (PC, 2007) -- $6.8 billion SmileGate This free-to-play tactical online shooter hails from Korean developer StyleGate, and it has more than 50 million players from around the world. 4. World of Warcraft (PC, 2004) -- $8.5 billion Blizzard This massively multiplayer online game lets you play out characters from Blizzard's Warcraft universe. It's the most lucrative online game ever and made Blizzard a household name and a billion-dollar company. 3. Street Fighter II (Arcade/SNES/Genesis, 1991) -- $10.6 billion Capcom This Capcom fighting game would go on to spawn a massive franchise, with 'Street Fighter V' one of the most anticipated releases of 2016. 2. Pac-Man (Arcade/consoles/mobile/PC, 1980) -- $12.8 billion Mental_Floss/Chris Higgins Pac-Man still gets around: His new game, Pac-Man 256, was developed by the same team behind Crossy Road, and he made a guest appearance in last year's Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.