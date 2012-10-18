Justin Bieber Can't Live Without These Things

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
If you know anything about Justin Bieber, you’re probably aware that he was discovered by R&B star Usher, dates Selena Gomez and drives an electric car that has chrome for a paint job. But even Justin’s biggest fans probably can’t name the snacks that get him through the day, the animated show he watches the most or his favourite celebrity baby name. So Popdust asked him. Here are his exclusive answers to these and other key questions. Now you know everything!
VICES
1. favourite Ice Cream flavour: Cookies and Cream
2. favourite Junk Food: Swedish Fish or apples dipped in caramel
ENTERTAINMENT
3. favourite Animated Show: Family Guy
4. favourite Celebrity Baby Name: Blue Ivy
5. favourite Sports Team: Toronto Maple Leaves
6. favourite Song: Kanye West, Big Sean, and Jay-Z, “Clique”
7. favourite Celebrity: Chuck Norris
TECHNOLOGY
8. favourite Website: Twitter
9. favourite Headphones: Beats by Dre
MISCELLANEOUS
10. favourite Animal: Porcupine
11. favourite Person in the World: My mum and Dad
