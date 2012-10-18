Justin Bieber Can't Live Without These Things

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you know anything about Justin Bieber, you’re probably aware that he was discovered by R&B star Usher, dates Selena Gomez and drives an electric car that has chrome for a paint job. But even Justin’s biggest fans probably can’t name the snacks that get him through the day, the animated show he watches the most or his favourite celebrity baby name. So Popdust asked him. Here are his exclusive answers to these and other key questions. Now you know everything!

VICES

1. favourite Ice Cream flavour: Cookies and Cream

2. favourite Junk Food: Swedish Fish or apples dipped in caramel



Related: Does Justin Prefer His Fondue Sweet or Savory?

ENTERTAINMENT

3. favourite Animated Show: Family Guy

4. favourite Celebrity Baby Name: Blue Ivy

5. favourite Sports Team: Toronto Maple Leaves

6. favourite Song: Kanye West, Big Sean, and Jay-Z, “Clique”

7. favourite Celebrity: Chuck Norris

Photo: Blue Ivy Carter Shows Us Her Cheeks

TECHNOLOGY

8. favourite Website: Twitter

9. favourite Headphones: Beats by Dre

Related: Justin’s Twitter Showdown With Guy Who Stole His Computer

MISCELLANEOUS

10. favourite Animal: Porcupine

11. favourite Person in the World: My mum and Dad



Click Here For the Rest of Justin’s 20 favourite Things >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.