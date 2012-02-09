The 11 Most Sought-After EU Countries For Asylum Seekers

Last year’s Arab spring in Egypt, Yemen, Tunisia, Syria and other African and Middle-Eastern countries, as well as protests and revolts in other parts of the world seems to have increased the number of asylum applicants in Europe by 23 per cent in 2011 from the previous year, according to the most recent EU data for the first two quarters of 2011.



And while European countries have enacted tough measures to deal with the large influx of people — from legislation and policing to building walls along their borders — people continue to arrive by the tens of thousands on the continent in search of a better life.

Some countries are more popular than others, either because of geography or their welfare policies towards refugees.

We bring you the 11 most-sought after European countries in 2011 (EU data is only available for January 2011 – June 2011).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.