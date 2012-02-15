The 11 Most Revered Companies In The World

Photo: By kurafire on Flickr
People really love tech companies.That’s one of the big conclusions from Harris Interactive’s 2012 Reputation Quotient assessment, which evaluates the 60 “most visible” companies in the world.
Tech, manufacturing and retail are the three industries that people feel are part of the solution to the current economic crisis, and it affects their reputations. Tech, in particular, dominates the top of the list.
In fact, one tech company set a new record high on the Harris index this year.
Sony scored 79.22 this year, down from 80.44 last year.
Sony's score dropped a bit, but it inched up three spots in the rankings. Though it made it into the top 11, it's only 5th-best among tech companies.
UPS scored 79.75 this year, down from 80.51 last year.
UPS edged its way into the top 10 this year. Arch-rival FedEx did not make the list of 60 most visible companies.
Microsoft scored 79.87 this year, down from 80.16 last year.
Microsoft maintained its reputation level from the year prior, and made it into the top five in the 'workplace environment' category.
Whole Foods scored 80.14 this year, up from 79.57 last year.
Whole Foods' score rose slightly, despite a PR misstep in August when the company got heat from extreme right wing bloggers about a Ramadan promotion. It's the top brick-and-mortar retailer on the Harris list this year.
J&J scored 80.45 this year, down from 83.13 last year.
J&J dropped all the way down to 7th after coming in 2nd last year. The company has maintained its 'excellent' status (by keeping its score above 80) for seven straight years.
Disney scored 81.28 this year, up from 81.04 last year.
Disney's brand is focused around making people happy. Apparently it's working, as Disney's has gone back-to-back years with an 'excellent' rating.
Kraft Foods scored 81.62 this year, down from 81.67 last year.
Kraft's score barely budged after a a big year that saw the company split itself into two. It clocks in this year as the top food company on the index.
Amazon scored 81.92 this year, up from 81.14 last year.
Amazon is the top retailer on the list, and the 3rd-highest tech company. It has had the 'excellent' rating three of the past four years.
Coca-Cola scored 81.99 this year, up from 80.38 last year.
Coke jumped all the way up into the top three this year after ranking 15th last time. It's the highest non-tech company on the list, and it ranked much higher than eternal competitor PepsiCo, which came in 17th.
Google scored 82.82 this year, down from 84.05 last year.
Google's score took a hit in 2012 and it wasn't able to repeat as the top company on the list. It's the 5th year in a row that Google has achieved an 'excellent' reputation rating from Harris.
Apple scored 85.62 this year, up from 82.05 last year.
Apple's record-breaking score gives it the top spot on Harris' reputation list. It ranked number one in four of the six categories measured: products and services, vision and leadership, financial performance and workplace environment.
