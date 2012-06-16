9 Impressive College Students Every Tech Company Should Try To Poach

Twitter Handle: @BadKemer

Currently attends: Carnegie Mellon University, class of 2012 (August)

Majors: Information Systems and Human-Computer Interaction

Past experience: Interned at IBM and Google, starting full-time at YouTube.

What he has accomplished: Brian Yee got a great gig as one of the 400 student ambassadors for Google, which helps recruit the brightest students from the best tech universities. Besides spreading the word about Google, Yee also got paid to hand out pajamas and gather students for pizza parties.

In addition, Yee taught an HTML5 class to more than 70 students at Carnegie Mellon -- the class had a 100-person waiting list.

Yee was also a Yahoo Hackathon winner two years in a row and is currently working on a college project to develop tracking software for assisting the blind and physically disabled.

Meanwhile, Yee has been working on another startup that's currently in stealth mode.