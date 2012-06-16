9 Impressive College Students Every Tech Company Should Try To Poach

Photo: Quora
They’re automating dorm rooms and becoming the world’s youngest VCs.Meet 9 college students that tech companies should — or are already trying to — poach before graduation.
Alice Lee spent four hours creating a resume website for Instagram that went viral. Now she's interning at Path
Twitter Handle: @byalicelee
Currently attends: University of Pennsylvania, class of 2013
Majors: Economics, Marketing, Computer Science
Past experience: Interned at Microsoft, Foursquare and now Path
What she has accomplished: In February, Alice Lee spent 2.5 days building a resume website titled Dear Instagram - With Love, Alice. The tech community was impressed by her creativity and hustle. Instagram angel investor Chris Sacca tweeted that, while he had never met Alice Lee, he was sure he would some day. Lee's Instagram resume was published on Business Insider, The Atlantic, The Next Web, and other publications.
Since then, Lee has spoken with Instagram's CEO Kevin Systrom on the phone, but she's currently interning at Dave Morin's mobile social network, Path.
Brian Yee has won a Yahoo hackathon two years in a row, and he's developing software to assist the blind.
Twitter Handle: @BadKemer
Currently attends: Carnegie Mellon University, class of 2012 (August)
Majors: Information Systems and Human-Computer Interaction
Past experience: Interned at IBM and Google, starting full-time at YouTube.
What he has accomplished: Brian Yee got a great gig as one of the 400 student ambassadors for Google, which helps recruit the brightest students from the best tech universities. Besides spreading the word about Google, Yee also got paid to hand out pajamas and gather students for pizza parties.
In addition, Yee taught an HTML5 class to more than 70 students at Carnegie Mellon -- the class had a 100-person waiting list.
Yee was also a Yahoo Hackathon winner two years in a row and is currently working on a college project to develop tracking software for assisting the blind and physically disabled.
Meanwhile, Yee has been working on another startup that's currently in stealth mode.
Peter Thiel's team aggressively tried to recruit Maxwell Hawkins for a startup and he was featured in the Wall Street Journal.
Twitter Handle: @alexbanayan
Currently attends: USC, class of 2014
Majors: Business Administration
Past experience: Ferrazzi Greenlight
What he has accomplished: Banayan is the world's youngest venture capitalist; at age 19, he is an associate at San Francisco-based firm Alsop Louie Partners.
When he isn't investing in the next big company, you can find Banayan blogging or participating in USC's student government.
Ernestine Fu was the world's youngest VC. She got Banayan his job, and she's been on the cover of Forbes.
Twitter Handle: @ernestinefu
Currently attends: Stanford, class of 2013
Majors: Engineer
Past experience: Admitted to Stanford Graduate School she also sits on the Board of Trustees with the president of Stanford
What she has accomplished: Named the youngest venture capitalist in Silicon Valley by Forbes, Fu spends part of her time as an associate at Aslop Louie Partners.
She also taught a class called 'Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of Venture Capital.'
Derek Low made a dorm room full automated: he was able to turn on ights with motion sensors and open the curtains with his tablet
Twitter Handle: n/a
Currently attends: UC Berkley, class of 2016
Majors: Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Past experience: Founder of Learning in Motion. Also on his 'Where's Derek?' site, he states he has been a web designer, educator, and chemical and bomb disposal specialist in Singapore.
What he has accomplished: Low became a viral YouTube hit when he cleverly automated the dorm room experience, His video of BRAD, Berkeley Ridiculously Automated Dorm, has over 1.7 million views.
Low programmed the room so he could turn on lights with motion sensors, open the curtains with his tablet, and turn the room into sleep mode (or romantic mode) with his voice.
Check it out:
Twitter Handle: @danshipper
Currently attends: University of Pennsylvania, class of 2014
Major: Philosophy
Past experience: Interned at Artsicle, cofounded multiple apps and companies including his current startup, Airtime for Email.
What he has accomplished: Shipper has been fielding job offers from multiple startups, including a very public offer made by Y Combinator startup 42Floors. The founder, Jason Freedman, poured his heart out to Shipper:
You're only a sophomore in college, but you've already started several companies. You've taught yourself to code, and you are a maker at heart…It would be an honour to have you join us here at 42Floors…This offer has no expiration.'
Unfortunately for employers, Shipper says he isn't poachable -- at least not while he's in school.
''Im in school because I enjoy it, and I think it's important and I think I'm learning things that are important in it,' he tells us. ' I'm taking my time in school to a) learn things but b) take the time to productively prepare myself for when I'm out of school -- essentially to set myself up to work for myself when I'm done.'
Kelsey Tripp turned down a $5,300/month internship with Amazon after a startup CEO personally called her and asked her to come on board.
Twitter Handle: @katripp
Currently attends: Brown, class of 2013
Majors: Computer Science
Past experience: Intern at VenueTap and Verizon
What she has accomplished: Tripp turned down a highly sought after internship at Amazon, which not only paid $5,300 a month but also offered a $3,000 stipend.
Tripp decided to go with startup Nebula after the CEO called her and personally asked her to join.
Feross Aboukhadijeh created YouTube Instant afterwhich cofounder Chad Hurley tweeted him a job offer.
Twitter Handle: @freethefeross
Currently attends: Stanford, class of 2012
Majors: Computer Science
Past experience: Intern at Facebook, Quora, and Intel
What he has accomplished: After creating YouTube Instant, a real-time suggestion and prediction search upgrade, Chad Hurley, the co-founder and CEO of YouTube, offered him a job via Twitter.
He didn't take it.
