The 11 Most Infamous Companies In The World

Reputation matters. Public perception impacts whether or not people will buy products, investment behaviour and more.



Many brands have seen their reputations shredded once again this year. BP is still ailing from its Deepwater Horizon disaster and big banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are still perceived as companies that hurt the economy.

Harris Interactive’s 2012 Reputation Quotient assessment evaluates the 60 “most visible” companies in the world.

Scores under 50.0 are considered “critical”—a category that once included now-defunct companies like Enron, WorldCom and Adelphia.

